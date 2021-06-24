RA Sushi Elevates Brand Experience with New Partner The Infinite Agency

DALLAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With The Infinite Agency as its new agency of record, RA Sushi Bar Restaurant is raising the bar on the guest experience with the help of strategic digital campaigns that focus on the lively, Japanese restaurant's inventive sushi and cocktails served in a high-energy, fun environment.

RA Sushi Bar Restaurant

RA Sushi was recently named No. 1 in the U.S. in Knapp-Track™ for highest positive comparable restaurant revenue increases of any full-service restaurant brand in the United States in 2020. As guests are starting to make their way back into dining rooms and are craving the excitement and social aspect that restaurants bring, The Infinite Agency will position RA Sushi as the go-to sushi restaurant with an energetic atmosphere, delicious Japanese cuisine and creative cocktails.

"Dining at RA Sushi is as much about the experience as it is about the food," said Jeannie Means, vice president of marketing for Benihana Inc. "We have an exciting, sexy brand that caters to a vibrant crowd, and The Infinite Agency accurately captured our brand's personality when designing our newest campaign. Their understanding of the unique traits that distinguish us from our competitors made us confident in their ability to be a strategic and valuable partner."

According to Yelp, sushi restaurants saw a 4.5% increase in the number of open restaurants in the U.S. from March 2020 to Jan. 27, 2021, which was higher than Thai, burgers, Italian, Chinese, steak and New American restaurants. Additionally, from March to December 2020, sushi transactions processed by Toast increased 56%. As RA Sushi's agency of record, The Infinite Agency will help the brand further capitalize on the pent-up demand for sushi and bring even more guests to each restaurant.

"It's an honor to partner with the RA Sushi brand," said The Infinite Agency Co-Founder and Managing Principal Jonathan Ogle. "They have such a great offering and a fun story to tell creatively. People are craving the RA Sushi experience, and our strategy will help fill their bar and tables with guests looking for a night out of the ordinary."

To learn more about RA Sushi or to find the location nearest you, visit rasushi.com.

About RA Sushi Bar Restaurant

RA Sushi opened its first location in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1997 and has expanded to include 20 restaurants in nine states with additional locations in arenas around the U.S. including Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., T-Mobile Center Arena in Kansas City, Mo., Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. and Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. Look for RA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit: rasushi.com/reservations.

About The Infinite Agency

The Infinite Agency is an integrated advertising agency designed to drive brand growth through data driven insights, inspiring creativity, and connected experiences. Since 2010, the team has built brands, solved problems, and created award-winning work along the way for partners like Anheuser-Busch (Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob and others), ESPN, Pizza Hut, Smoothie King, TopGolf, Vari, Service King, Gold's Gym, On The Border, Triumph Bank, Twin Peaks, FanDuel, and Caesar's Entertainment. To learn more or to partner with us, visit theinfiniteagency.com.

Contact: Cami Studebaker, Champion Management

972.930.9933; [email protected]

SOURCE The Infinite Agency

Related Links

http://www.theinfiniteagency.com

