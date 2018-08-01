Race For The Cup Narrows As Tottenham Jumps Into First Place

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Champions Cup presented by Heineken (ICC) rocked three stadiums across the US on Tuesday, with six of the best teams in the world continuing their hunt for the championship title.

The first of the day's matches took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and it was a true clash of the titans, taking place in front of more than 64k fans. In their opening ICC match, Real Madrid lost to Manchester United by a score of 2-1.

The action continued in Minnesota where Tottenham Hotspur beat AC Milan 1-0 U.S. Bank Stadium in their third and final 2018 ICC match. With the win, the London club moved into first place, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal differential.

The day's final match took place at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas before nearly 55k fans. AS Roma exploded with a three-goal outburst in an eight-minute span in the second half to defeat FC Barcelona 4-2.

For complete standings, please visit the official ICC website.

About the International Champions Cup



The International Champions Cup is the world's premier annual summer soccer tournament featuring the top European clubs playing across North America, Europe and Asia. The tournament brings world-class soccer to the masses by organizing marquee matches that attract record-breaking crowds – including the largest recorded attendance for a soccer match in the United States. Founded in 2013, the tournament's sixth installment will feature 18 of the top clubs in the world playing 27 matches in 22 cities across the globe, along with the first ever Women's International Champions Cup and first ever International Champions Cup Futures event featuring top youth players from around the world. Champions Meet Here.

About Relevent



Relevent, is a multi-national media, sports and entertainment group that owns and operates the International Champions Cup. Relevent provides an innovative approach to property development, event productions, content and media production, brand management and activations for soccer, other sports and entertainment entities.

