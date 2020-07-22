Rachael Ray's Yum-o!® To Launch Virtual Summer Cooking Camp On Thursday, July 30, Featuring A Star-Studded Celebrity Line-Up

Rachael Ray's Yum-o!® Cooking Camp delivered by Shipt powered by NYCWFF & SOBEWFF® includes personalities such as Rachael Ray, Bobby Flay, Buddy Valastro, Molly Yeh, Jocelyn Delk Adams, Giada De Laurentiis, Carla Hall, Jessica Woo, Alex Guarnaschelli, Andrew Zimmern, Jernard Wells, Valerie Bertinelli, Jet Tila, Kardea Brown, Anne Burrell, Duff Goldman, Melba Wilson, Eitan Bernath, and more.

"The first discipline I learned that helped improve my self-esteem, excite all of my senses and fuel my creativity was and still remains cooking," said Rachael Ray, Television personality and bestselling author. "So, I am excited to light some fires in the next few weeks of summer with our virtual cooking camp while staying in and being safe!"

Hosts and moderators will broadcast live from their homes while families can connect with them during the interactive cooking demonstrations by asking questions via the Zoom Chat Function. Proceeds from sponsorships and optional online donations will go towards two beneficiaries: Boys & Girls Clubs of America and a newly founded Rachael Ray's Yum-o!® Scholarship Fund at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University, offering students the opportunity to further their ambitions in the kitchen and beyond.

For further details please visit www.RRCookingCamp.com and follow along with the hashtag #RRCookingCamp as well as @rachaelray, @NYCWFF and @SOBEWFFEST.

About Rachael Ray's Yum-o!®

Launched in 2006 by Rachael Ray, Yum-o!® is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking by teaching families to cook, feeding hungry kids and funding cooking education and scholarships.

About Shipt

Shipt launched in the summer of 2014 in the heart of the Magic City, Birmingham, AL. Founded on the mission of simplifying lives, Shipt serves members, shoppers, and communities by offering convenience and freedom.

Through a user-friendly app and a local network of reliable shoppers, Shipt connects members to fresh groceries and everyday essentials. Saving time, fuel and headspace, next-hour, same day grocery delivery is quickly becoming an everyday necessity for people looking for an extra few hours and intentional food choices.

Now in over 260 cities and counting, Shipt works with vetted shoppers who are able to set their own schedules and are constantly aiming to improve member experiences through a newly developed rating system. By partnering with retailers in each city, shoppers are able to move efficiently through stores. Befriending store employees and fellow shoppers has been an organic product of the process!

The Shipt family is growing, and that means features like get well kits and meal-planning options are being developed everyday. Try Shipt today, and join the #ShiptLife.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by and benefits the No Kid Hungry® campaign and Food Bank For New York City, with 100% of the Festival's net proceeds helping fight hunger. The Festival has raised more than $13.5 million to date for these hunger-relief organizations. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #3 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org .

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $31 million for the School. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com.

SOURCE Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival

Related Links

https://nycwff.org

