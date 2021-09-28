FARMINGTON, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rachel LaMonica, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Obstetrics and Gynecology for her years of outstanding work in the OBGYN field and for her work at Women's Health of Connecticut.

Rachel LaMonica, DO

Practicing at Women's Health of Connecticut in New Britain, CT, she is highly trained as an OB-GYN. She treats issues relating to the female reproductive system, guides her patients through pregnancies, and aids in labor, childbirth, and postpartum health. Dr. LaMonica has been treating health issues related to the vagina, uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and breasts, for over ten years. In her other role, she is the Associate Director of the company's Fellowship program.



Dr. LaMonica discovered early in her medical training that she was passionate about women's health. To achieve her many successes, Dr. LaMonica attended the State University of New York at Stony Brook. She then attended graduate school at SUNY Stony Brook. Next, Dr. LaMonica graduated from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2005. She then completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology from the University of Connecticut, and then started a two-year Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, under the direction of Dr. Anthony Luciano, MD. She gained valuable experience while training under the guidance of Dr. Anthony Luciano, MD, gaining expertise in laparoscopic and robotic surgery, and medical management of benign gynecologic diseases, including endometriosis, fibrosis, and pelvic pain.



Providing her patients with the best possible medical care is of top importance to Dr. LaMonica and the team at Women's Healthcare of Connecticut. It is important to her that patients experience as little discomfort as possible, and recover quickly with minimal downtime. She is proud to specialize in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. As the Associate Director of Women's Health of Connecticut, her mission is to offer training in minimally invasive surgery and GYN ultrasound to the next generation of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.



With over 90 locations throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, Women's Health Connecticut sees over 300,000 patients each year. The facilities are highly rated among patients, earning a patient satisfaction rating of 93 out of 100. In addition, they have been awarded a Network of Distinction in Connecticut in Maternity care and Hysterectomy care in 2020 and 2021. Each location has modern technology, including Electronic Medical Records, to improve patient information accuracy and ensure coordinated care. The practice accepts many major insurance companies. Dr. LaMonica practices at the Bloomfield, CT and Farmington, CT locations, and at the Hospital of Central Connecticut and Hartford Hospital.



To remain alert of new developments in the ever-changing medical field, Dr. LaMonica is an active member of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopy (AAGL) and the American Society of Reproductive Medicine/Society of Reproductive Surgeons (ASRM/SRS.)



On a personal note, Dr. LaMonica loves spending time with her three children and her family. Her hobbies include traveling, visiting amusement parks, listening to music, wine collecting, and fitness.



For more information, visit www.womanshealthct.com.

