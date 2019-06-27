Rachel M. Miller Crowned Northern California Super Lawyer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller Law Firm is pleased to announce that Senior Partner Rachel Miller has been recognized as a top rated Construction Litigation Attorney in her selection as a 2019 California Super Lawyer in Northern California.

Rachel M. Miller, Senior Partner, The Miller Law Firm

This Super Lawyer title joins the list of honors and recognition during Rachel's tenure with The Miller Law Firm, spanning nearly 25 years. The Miller Law Firm was also awarded the National Litigator Award by the Trial Lawyers Board of Regents for two consecutive years. This award is the most well respected performance measuring symbol of litigation achievement in the nation, honoring only the top 1% of attorneys, and based strictly on tangible verdict & settlement dollar achievement. Earlier this year, Rachel also received a noble recognition by Lawyers of Distinction.

Super Lawyers is an exclusive list of top-rated attorneys in specific practice areas who were chosen after thorough evaluation of numerous criteria. A division of Thomson Reuters, the Super Lawyers rating system provides an annual consumer-oriented listing of leading attorneys by state and practice area. Held by less than 5% of practicing attorneys, the status of Super Lawyer is a public affirmation representing the height of peer recognition and professional achievement in a given field or practice.

The Miller Law Firm (www.constructiondefects.com) has represented California homeowners associations with construction defects for over 40 years, with offices in San Francisco, Santa Clara, Newport Beach and Los Angeles. Thomas E. Miller, Rachel M. Miller, and Matthew T. Miller are the co-authors of the only legal treatise on the subject, "Handling Construction Defect Claims: Western States," as well as "Home and Condo Defects: A Consumer Guide to Faulty Construction," (Seven Locks Press, 2012), available online at www.amazon.com.

