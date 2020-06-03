Rack Room Shoes Partners with Military Makeover to Honor Family of Five

While the construction crew repaired the home's leaky ceiling, broken pipes, and HVAC system, the Rack Room Shoes team hosted the family for a once-in-a-lifetime shopping spree in March. In addition to the shopping spree, each family member received a $500 gift card.

The episode airs Friday, June 5, at 7:30 a.m. EDT on the Lifetime Network.

"Rack Room Shoes maintains a special commitment to giving back to our communities, especially when it comes to supporting veterans who have served our country," says Mark Lardie, President and CEO of Rack Room Shoes. "It is an honor to recognize Luke and Natasha and their three children through this partnership with Military Makeover."

To further honor the country's veterans, Rack Room Shoes increased the brand's military discount from 10% to 20% on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day. Veterans and their families can continue to receive a 10% discount every Tuesday at all locations.

About Luke and Natasha

Luke – a 100 percent medically retired disabled combat veteran – served six years in the United States Army as an Infantryman. In 2008, he deployed to Iraq, where multiple IEDs hit his convoy. As a result, Luke suffered a severe head injury and received a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation with Valor.

Natasha is also a medically retired disabled veteran and served as a Geospatial Engineer in the United States Army. During her service, Natasha was sexually assaulted, which left her with permanent injuries and PTSD. When retiring in 2014, she received the Women of Courage award by the Pentagon.

SOURCE Rack Room Shoes