Racket Sports Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 469.78 million, Increase in Number of Racket Sports Courts Worldwide to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The racket sports equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 469.78 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.78% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increase in the number of racket sports courts worldwide is driving the racket sports equipment market growth. However, factors such as the increase in the number of tournaments may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

The racket sports equipment market report covers the following areas:

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The increase in the number of racket sports courts worldwide is driving the growth of the market. With the support of WSF to enhance the reach and popularity of the sport, the number of squash courts has increased. For example, CourtTech builds squash courts that are tested and certified by WSF.

The increase in the number of tournaments is challenging the market growth. Revenue can be generated by putting a price premium on games through Android App store or Apple Store or by providing these games for free. These factors can negatively affect the participation rates of individuals in outdoor sports such as racket sports.

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Tennis Equipment



Badminton Equipment



Squash Equipment

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment

The offline segment will be the biggest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The segment includes department stores, mono-brand stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. The distribution of racket sports equipment through mono-brand stores is rising, as they attract a large number of customers.

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

APAC will account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising interest in racket sports among consumers, along with an increase in the number of facilities in schools and colleges. Moreover, the market in the region is expected to grow at a faster rate than in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the racket sports equipment market in APAC.

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the racket sports equipment market, including ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Babolat VS SAS, Embracer Group AB, Dunlop International Europe Ltd, Felet International Holdings Sdn. Goode Sport, Bhd., GAMMA Sports, Harrow Sports, HEAD Sport GmbH, Karakal Worldwide Ltd, Maus Freres SA, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Pacific Entermark GmbH, PowerAngle LLC, Solinco Sports, Prokennex, Volkl Tennis, VICTOR RACKETS Ind. Corp., and Yonex Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Racket Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the racket sports equipment market growth during the next five years

Approximation of the racket sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the racket sports equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of racket sports equipment market vendors

Racket Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 469.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.3 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Babolat VS SAS, Dunlop International Europe Ltd, Embracer Group AB, Felet International Holdings Sdn. Bhd., GAMMA Sports, Goode Sport, Harrow Sports, HEAD Sport GmbH, Karakal Worldwide Ltd, Li Ning Co. Ltd., Maus Freres SA, Pacific Entermark GmbH, PowerAngle LLC, Prokennex, Solinco Sports, Volkl Tennis, VICTOR RACKETS Ind. Corp., and Yonex Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

