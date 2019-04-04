RackWare Hybrid Cloud Platform Removes Barriers to Enterprise Cloud Adoption

FREMONT, Calif., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare, Inc., the leader in enabling comprehensive cloud computing management in the enterprise, today launched its Hybrid Cloud Platform. As a single provisioning and management solution, this cloud management platform is specially designed to unify functionality and leverage it across three solution areas: cloud migration, disaster recovery and backup, and hybrid cloud management.

RackWare's Hybrid Cloud Platform is a distributed software solution that helps Cloud Service Providers enable enterprises to increase and maximize cloud use. Its multifunctionality allows enterprises to migrate to the cloud seamlessly, implement a cloud-based approach to disaster recovery and proactively facilitate oversight and control of all cloud resources.

"As our organization continues to expand, we are turning to cloud services as an extension of our infrastructure. Core to our requirements was the ability to avoid vendor lock-in, optimize cloud costs, and ensure a seamless disaster recovery capability using cloud infrastructure," said Maurice Louwerse, Director, IT Technical Services at Stein Mart. "The RackWare Hybrid Cloud Platform is able to meet and exceed all of our requirements. With a single platform, we are able to gradually migrate workloads from our data center to cloud with ease, ensure reduced cloud costs with RackWare's unique resource monitoring and proprietary sync, and deliver a seamless and instantaneous Disaster Recovery with almost no administration overhead."

The platform caters to the most salient challenges faced on the journey to cloud adoption – including security, vendor lock-in, and complexity – and offers unparalleled breadth and depth in its capabilities. As a single IaaS platform, the Hybrid Cloud Platform reduces complexity, cost, and management overhead for IaaS adoption. It also enables seamless cloud migration for any enterprise to any IaaS environment, between IaaS providers, and eliminates vendor lock-in, enabling seamless cross-platform and cross-cloud solution capabilities.

"RackWare's business continuity system is integral to meeting the complex and demanding requirements of our 24/7 operations," says Dilip Joseph, Manager, Information Technology at Gift of Life Donor Program. "The company's exceptional support enables us to ensure ongoing advancement of our mission to save and improve lives through organ and tissue donation."

A common set of features across all clouds creates a vendor agnostic experience. Enterprises can prioritize cost management without compromising infrastructure. At the same time, the centralized easy-to-use platform makes it possible to navigate security or other functions that are otherwise challenging in individual provider platforms.

The Hybrid Cloud Platform goes beyond providing essential data to oversee hybrid cloud deployment. The solution also substantially reduces the ongoing cost of IaaS resources while paving the way for enterprises to leverage data in RackWare's any-to-any hybrid cloud environment, where users can move workloads between different cloud platforms and hypervisor types. The solution can manage migrations involving physical servers, clusters, large databases, network storage, physical-to-virtual, virtual-to-physical and right-sizing.

The same complexities outlined above for migration and deployment can be handled for disaster recovery purposes. In addition, the Hybrid Cloud Platform can failover and fallback in disaster recovery situations.

"From provisioning and parking to disaster recovery and backup, this new platform uses sophisticated replication technologies and comprehensive management functions to really put the future of the cloud in the hands of the enterprise," said RackWare CEO Sash Sunkara. "We're helping these clients maximize cloud infrastructure by removing some of the barriers they've faced before."

To learn more about RackWare's Hybrid Cloud Platform and to download the white paper, visit https://www.rackwareinc.com/platform-1 .

About RackWare

RackWare provides an intelligent highly automated Hybrid Cloud Platform that extends across physical and virtual environments. It provides greater availability and flexibility for enterprise IT users, and reduced costs for enterprise IT providers. Supporting a suite of services including Disaster Recovery and Backup, Hybrid Cloud Management, and Cloud Migration and Replication. Computing resources—physical, virtual, and cloud workloads—can be easily and automatically scaled up or down as demand fluctuates. RackWare customers realize typical cost savings of 40 to 50 percent, a reduction in time and resources by 20:1 while getting the highest performance and availability out of their cloud. RackWare is a well-established private company supporting customers from the Fortune 500 and large public agencies around the globe. The company is based in Silicon Valley with Support and Development teams in Salt Lake City, and Pune, India.

