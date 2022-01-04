RackWare Ups Marketplace Offering on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RackWare, the leading provider of Hybrid Cloud Mobility and Data Protection solutions, is pleased to announce availability of the latest release of RackWare Management Module on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Marketplace. This release includes two free Disaster Recovery & Backup licenses good for two months. The two free licenses can also be used to perform production migrations to OCI.

Disaster Recovery is a key component of Business Continuity planning in today's IT world. The Cloud enables dramatically reduced cost and recovery time for Disaster Recovery, while providing the ability to recover applications in a structured and prioritized manner. Simply extending legacy backup procedures to Cloud based storage may seem like a good way to save money, but such an approach eliminates the ability to take advantage of the recovery times possible in the Cloud. Similarly, many existing Cloud solutions which rely on VM imports are little more than a slow, labor-intensive form of a stale backup. Realizing the benefits of Cloud requires a new approach.