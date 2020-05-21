Rad Power Bikes Sets a New Standard for Electric Cargo Bikes with the Release of the RadWagon 4

The RadWagon 4 is the strongest and most versatile version yet, with a new frame design, custom tires, and improved uphill hauling capabilities

SEATTLE, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad Power ® Bikes, North America's largest ebike brand, today unveiled the newest iteration of its versatile RadWagon® electric cargo bike. Fully redesigned from the ground up, the RadWagon 4 offers enhanced strength, stability, and versatility, setting a new standard for what can be expected in an electric cargo bike.

"We went back to the drawing board and looked at all the ways we could improve our beloved electric cargo bike, keeping our customers' feedback and requests at the forefront of our minds the entire time," said Mike Radenbaugh, Rad Power Bikes' Founder and CEO. "The result is a next-level people and cargo hauler that's essentially a brand new cargo bike. With a patent-pending frame design, custom tires, and more adjustability than ever before, the RadWagon 4 is the raddest car replacing bike we've ever created."

Now in its fourth generation, the RadWagon went through a comprehensive redesign to lower the overall center of gravity and provide a more sturdy, stable ride. This model sports smaller, wider tires that were created specifically for this bike to provide the most comfortable, grounded riding experience possible. These never before seen 22 x 3.0 inch tires were designed in-house by Rad Power Bikes' team of product engineers and constructed specifically for cargo hauling, with a custom tread pattern that provides a smooth ride over uneven surfaces, withstands bumps, and handles the elements with ease.

The RadWagon also features a new frame that's both functional and stylish, while still maintaining the existing 350 pound payload capacity. The overall appearance has been simplified and streamlined, while the patent-pending frame creates a stronger, stiffer, and more versatile ebike. The standover height and rear deck are also lower than previous versions, making it easier for both rider and passenger to get on and get going.

And, for the first time ever, the RadWagon now comes with a geared hub motor, providing twice the torque compared to the direct drive motor used in previous models. This motor, which can be found on several of the company's off-road and utility-oriented models, offers improved uphill hauling and helps riders quickly get up to speed from a stop.

This electric cargo bike also offers more adjustability and customization to accommodate riders of all sizes and riding styles. A telescoping seat post and easily adjustable handlebars fit a wider range of riders and allow them to find the perfect riding position, whether it's a more casual, upright ride or a forward-leaning position. And, with a refreshed lineup of accessories and new mounting points, it's easier than ever to switch between child seats, cargo baskets, and more, giving riders all of the versatility of the family car, without any of the stress.

The RadWagon 4 comes in Rad Orange, Pearl White, and a limited edition Black colorway with reflective decals, and will be priced at $1,599 USD (750W motor), $2,099 CAD (500W motor), and €1,599 EUR (250W motor).

For a limited time only, Rad Power Bikes will be offering a special pre-order price of $1,499 USD, $1,999 CAD, and €1,499 EUR. Pre-orders can be placed online at radpowerbikes.com, radpowerbikes.ca, and radpowerbikes.eu, with an expected ship date of September 2020.

