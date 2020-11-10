RADA Reports Q3/2020 Results: Record Performance, 2020 Revenues Projected to exceed $75 Million

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced today its financial results for the three and nine-months periods ended September 30, 2020.

Highlights of the third quarter of 2020

Quarterly revenues up 81% year-over-year to a record $20.4 million ;

; Gross margin increases to 38% from 36%;

Net income of $2.1 million and adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million – 15% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million and 10% of revenues in previous quarter;

and adjusted EBITDA of – 15% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of and 10% of revenues in previous quarter; 2020 revenue guidance increased to over $75 million , implying over 70% growth year-over-year.

Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased with our results and the positive momentum in our business, which led to unprecedented improvement across all financial parameters. The increased production volumes and manufacturing efficiencies are yielding higher gross margins, currently at 38%. Our strong revenue growth, improved gross margins and stabilizing operating expenses are yielding strong EBITDA growth which reached 15% of revenues this quarter."

Continued Mr. Sella, "Our orders in-hand have enabled us to increase our 2020 revenue guidance to over $75 million. Our recent orders are starting to build significant backlog for 2021, substantiating our growth outlook. We expect our financial parameters to continue to improve throughout the remainder of 2020 and into 2021."

2020 Third Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $20.4 million in the quarter compared with revenues of $11.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 81%.

Gross profit totaled $7.8 million (38% of revenues) in the quarter, an increase of 90% compared to gross profit of $4.1 million (36% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating income was $2.0 million in the quarter compared to an operating loss of $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to RADA's shareholders in the quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.7 million, or $(0.02) per share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 million in the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2019.

2020 First Nine months Summary

Revenues totaled $52.9 million in the first nine months compared with revenues of $30.0 million in the first nine months of 2019, an increase of 77%.

Gross profit totaled $19.4 million (37% of revenues) in the first nine months, an increase of 79% compared to gross profit of $10.8 million (36% of revenues) in the first nine months of 2019.

Operating income was $2.7 million in the first nine months compared to an operating loss of $1.9 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million in the first nine months compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.2 million in the first nine months of 2019.

Net income attributable to RADA's shareholders in the first nine months was $3.0 million, or $0.07 per share compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $(0.05) per share, in the first nine months of 2019.

As of September 30, 2020, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $23.7 million compared to $13.8 million as of year-end 2019. The inventory level has increased to $29.3 million from $17.2 million as at the end of 2019. RADA management decided to strategically increase the inventory level to support the expected future growth and to ensure ongoing full availability of components, given the current economic environment and the need to mitigate against any negative influence of the Covid-19 pandemic on the supply chain.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including active military protection, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our company and our industry, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA's management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands



Nine months ended

September 30,

Three months ended

September 30,

Year ended December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019

2019



(Unaudited)

Audited















Operating income (loss) $ 2,691 $ (1,895)

$ 2,010 $ (494)

$ (2,103) Depreciation 1,612 847

598 307

1,301 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,022 830

340 270

1,150 Other non-cash amortization 409 29

178 23

59















Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,734 $ (189)

$ 3,126 $ 106

$ 407

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data ASSETS

September

30, 2020

December

31, 2019



Unaudited

Audited CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 24,171

$ 13,754 Restricted cash

567

380 Trade receivables

20,767

13,765 Contract assets

1,082

1,269 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

2,307

1,673 Inventories

29,310

17,196









Total current assets

78,204

48,037









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term receivables and other deposits

219

97 Property, plant and equipment, net

12,614

9,127 Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,953

7,654 Total long-term assets

20,786

16,878









Total assets

$ 98,990

$ 64,915









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short term loan

$ 454

$ - Trade payables

12,223

7,661 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

7,669

5,572 Advances from customers, net

888

1,563 Contract liabilities

6

196 Operating lease short-term liabilities

1,720

1,240









Total current liabilities

22,960

16,232









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and other long-term liabilities

726

764 Operating lease long-term liabilities

6,323

6,499 Total long-term liabilities

7,049

7,263









RADA SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Share capital -







Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; Issued and outstanding:

43,613,663 at September 30, 2020 and 38,456,693 at December 31, 2019

439

394 Additional paid-in capital

145,726

121,212 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,195)

(1,195) Accumulated deficit

(75,989)

(78,991)









Total RADA shareholders' equity

68,981

41,420 Total liabilities and equity

$ 98,990

$ 64,915

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

Nine months ended

September 30,

Three months ended

September 30,

Year ended December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019

2019



(Unaudited)

Audited















Revenues $ 52,936 $ 29,974

$ 20,359 $ 11,260

$ 44,331















Cost of revenues 33,580 19,144

12,598 7,169

28,394















Gross profit 19,356 10,830

7,761 4,091

15,937















Operating expenses:













Research and development 6,468 4,924

2,230 1,884

6,912 Marketing and selling 3,671 2,791

1,286 921

4,044 General and administrative 6,526 5,010

2,235 1,780

7,084 Total operating expenses: 16,665 12,725

5,751 4,585

18,040 Operating income (loss) 2,691 (1,895)

2,010 (494)

(2,103) Other financial income (expenses), net 311 (149)

116 (192)

(121) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 3,002 (2,044)

2,126 (686)

(2,224) Net loss from discontinued operations - -

- -

(115) Net income (loss) 3,002 (2,044)

2,126 (686)

(2,339) Net loss (income) attributable to non-

controlling interest - 309

- -

309 Net income (loss) attributable to RADA

Electronic Industries' shareholders $ 3,002 $ (1,735)

$ 2,126 $ (686)

$ (2,030) Basic and diluted net income (loss)

from continuing operations per

ordinary share $ 0.07 $ (0.05)

$ 0.05 $ (0.02)

$ (0.05) Basic and diluted net loss from

discontinued operations per

ordinary share $ 0.00 $ 0.00

$ 0.00 $ 0.00

$ (0.05) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per

ordinary share $ 0.07 $ (0.05)

$ 0.05 $ (0.02)

$ (0.05) Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary share $ 0.07 $ (0.05)

$ 0.05 $ (0.02)

$ (0.05) Weighted average number of ordinary shares

used for computing basic net

income (loss) per share 43,209,153 38,050,446

43,541,002 38,115,517

38,148,756 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used for computing diluted net

income (loss) per share 44,297,058 38,678,430

44,849,311 38,969,469

38,841,866

