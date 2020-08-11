RADA Reports Record Q2/2020 Results and Increases 2020 Revenue Guidance to $70 Million

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced today its financial results for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2020.

Highlights of the second quarter of 2020

Quarterly revenues up 75% year-over-year to a record $17.5 million

Net income of $0.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.75 million – 10% of revenue

and Adjusted EBITDA of – 10% of revenue 2020 revenue guidance increased to over $70 million , implying over 58% growth year-over-year, with continued sequential revenue growth throughout the remainder of the year

, implying over 58% growth year-over-year, with continued sequential revenue growth throughout the remainder of the year US manufacturing facility at full operation to supply US market demand.

Management Comments

Dov Sella, RADA's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are very pleased with our results and the positive momentum in our business, which led to a significant 75% year-over-year revenue growth and sequential quarterly growth of 16%. Our strong revenue growth, stable gross margins and stabilizing operating expenses are yielding strong EBITDA improvement. We reported Adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the quarter, which was more than double that of the first quarter."

Continued Mr. Sella, "Our radars enable life-saving active protection solutions for advanced military tactical forces and critical infrastructure, and are in the heart of current modernization programs, especially in the USA. The strong demand for our radars is being driven by significant and urgent counter-UAV, SHORAD and C-RAM needs in the US and other geographies. Our orders in-hand have enabled us to increase our 2020 revenue guidance to over $70 million. As our end-markets become mainstream, we expect the growth to continue throughout the remainder of this year and into 2021. Our net cash level of $30 million is sufficient for our working capital and R&D needs to support our expected strong growth."

20 20 Second Quarter Summary

Revenues totaled $17.5 million in the quarter compared with revenues of $10 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 75%.

Gross profit totaled $6.2 million in the quarter (36% of revenues), an increase of 73% compared to gross profit of $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2019 (36% of revenues).

Operating income was $0.6 million in the quarter compared to an operating loss of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to RADA's shareholders in the quarter was $0.7 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million in the quarter compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

2020 First Half Summary

Revenues totaled $32.6 million in the first half of 2020 compared with revenues of $18.7 million in the first half of 2019, an increase of 74%.

Gross profit totaled $11.6 million in the first half (36% of revenues), an increase of 72% compared to gross profit of $6.7 million in the first half of 2019 (36% of revenues).

Operating income was $0.7 million in the first half of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $1.4 million in the first half of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million in the first half of 2020 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million in the first half of 2019.

Net income attributable to RADA's shareholders in the first half was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $1 million, or $0.03 per share, in the first half of 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, RADA had net cash and cash equivalents of $29.5 million compared to $13.8 million as of year-end 2019. The inventory level has increased to $26.5 million from $17.2 million as at the end of 2019. RADA management decided to strategically increase the inventory level to support the future expected growth and to ensure full availability of components, given the current environment and the need to mitigate against any negative influence of the Covid-19 pandemic on the supply chain.

About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including active military protection, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our company and our industry, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information with Regard to non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company presents its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP. RADA's management uses supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate its business and make operating decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is provided in this press release and the accompanying supplemental information because management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful for investors and financial institutions as it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period. As presented in this release, the term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net profit (loss) according to U.S. GAAP, excluding net financing expenses, taxes, depreciation and amortization and non-cash stock-based compensation expenses. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and our other GAAP results. Reconciliation between the Company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in the table below.

RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands



Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019

2019

(Unaudited)

Audited















Operating Income (loss) $ 680 $ (1,401)

$ 634 $ (843)

$ (2,103) Depreciation 1,014 540

541 281

1,301 Non-cash stock-based

compensation expense 682 560

401 288

1,150 Other non-cash

amortization 232 6

169 6

59















Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,608 $ (295)

$ 1,745 $ (268)

$ 407

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

ASSETS

June 30,

2020

December 31,

2019



Unaudited

Audited CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,908

$ 13,754 Restricted cash

495

380 Trade receivables

18,933

13,765 Contract assets

1,045

1,269 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

2,412

1,673 Inventories

26,474

17,196









Total current assets

79,267

48,037









LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term receivables and other deposits

63

97 Property, plant and equipment, net

11,282

9,127 Operating lease right-of-use asset

7,585

7,654 Total long-term assets

18,930

16,878









Total assets

$ 98,197

$ 64,915 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short term loan

$ 455

$ - Trade payables

15,756

7,661 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

6,378

5,572 Advances from customers, net

751

1,563 Contract liabilities

6

196 Operating lease short-term liabilities

1,594

1,240









Total current liabilities

24,940

16,232









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and other long-term liabilities

668

764 Operating lease long-term liabilities

6,073

6,499 Total long-term liabilities

6,741

7,263 RADA SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Share capital -







Ordinary shares of NIS 0.03 par value - Authorized: 100,000,000 shares at June

30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; Issued and outstanding:

43,485,065 at June 30, 2020 and 38,456,693 at December 31, 2019.

437

394 Additional paid-in capital

145,388

121,212 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,195)

(1,195) Accumulated deficit

(78,114)

(78,991)









Total RADA shareholders' equity

66,516

41,420









Total liabilities and equity

$ 98,197

$ 64,915

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data



Six months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,

Year ended

December 31,

2020 2019

2020 2019

2019

(Unaudited)

Audited















Revenues $ 32,577 $ 18,714

$ 17,506 $ 10,027

$ 44,331















Cost of revenues 20,980 11,975

11,288 6,441

28,394















Gross profit 11,597 6,739

6,218 3,586

15,937















Operating expenses:













Research and development 4,239 3,040

2,186 1,674

6,912 Marketing and selling 2,385 1,870

1,225 988

4,044 General and administrative 4,293 3,230

2,173 1,767

7,084 Total operating expenses: 10,917 8,140

5,584 4,429

18,040 Operating income (loss) 680 (1,401)

634 (843)

(2,103) Other financial (expenses) income, net 197 43

73 1

(121) Net income (loss) from continuing

operations 877 (1,358)

707 (842)

(2,224) Net loss from discontinued operations - -

- -

(115) Net income (loss) 877 (1,358)

707 (842)

(2,339) Net loss attributable to non-controlling

interest - 309

- 278

309 Net income (loss) attributable to RADA

Electronic Industries' shareholders $ 877 $ (1,049)

$ 707 $ (564)

$ (2,030) Basic and diluted net income (loss)

from continuing operations per

ordinary share $ 0.02 $ (0.03)

$ 0.02 $ (0.01)

$ (0.05) Basic and diluted net loss from

discontinued operations per ordinary

share $ 0.00 $ 0.00

$ 0.00 $ 0.00

$ (0.05) Basic net income (loss) per ordinary

share $ 0.02 $ (0.03)

$ 0.02 $ (0.01)

$ (0.05) Diluted net income (loss) per ordinary

share $ 0.02 $ (0.03)

$ 0.02 $ (0.01)

$ (0.05) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used for computing basic net

income per share 43,041,405 38,017,281

43,403,276 38,067,024

38,148,756 Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used for computing diluted net

income per share 44,002,634 38,570,290

44,302,325 38,680,072

38,841,866

SOURCE RADA