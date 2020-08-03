RADA to participate at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference and the Canaccord Genuity Virtual Growth Conference in August‎

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) today announced that it will participate in two virtual investor conferences in the coming weeks: the Jeffries Industrial Conference on August 5th and 6th and the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference from August 11th to 13th.

RADA's CEO, Mr. Dov Sella is schedule to present at the Jeffries Conference on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 at 8:35am EDT. Together with RADA's CFO Mr. Avi Israel, they will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the two days of the conference on August 5th and 6th.

RADA's CEO, Mr. Dov Sella is schedule to present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at 2:30pm EDT. Together with RADA's CFO Mr. Avi Israel they will also be available throughout the Canaccord Genuity Conference from Tuesday, August 11th to Thursday, August 13th for virtual one-on-one meetings.

To register for any of the conferences and for one-on-one meetings, please contact the conference organizers at either Jeffries or Canaccord Genuity, or the investor relations team at Rada.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including force protection and counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

