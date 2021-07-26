RADA to Participate in Upcoming Jeffries and Canaccord Investor Conferences

NETANYA, Israel, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: RADA) (TASE: RADA) today announced that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences and investor meetings in the coming weeks.

Management will participate at the Jeffries Virtual Industrials Conference on August 3-4. Management will have a "fireside discussion" with the Jefferies analysts' panel on Tuesday August 3 at 8am ET, and will be meeting virtually with investors on a one-on-one basis throughout the conference.

In addition, management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 10-12. Management will be presenting the Company on Thursday August 12 at 12.30pm ET and will also be meeting virtually with investors on a one-on-one basis throughout the conference.

Investors wishing to participate in any of the above events and meet virtually with management, should be in touch with their contact at the respective organizing banks or contact RADA's investor relations team.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including active military protection, counter-UAS, critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance.

