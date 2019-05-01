RADAR, LLC Introduces Breach Law Radar, Free Research Platform for Global Data Breach Regulatory Compliance

PORTLAND, Ore., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADAR, LLC, the award-winning provider of privacy and security incident response management software, announces the launch of Breach Law Radar, a free, in-depth and up-to-date regulatory research platform that helps organizations stay current with global data breach notification regulations.

The privacy regulatory environment is becoming increasingly complex, with hundreds of global data privacy and security laws and regulations, from GDPR, PIPEDA, Australia's Privacy Act, HIPAA, and GLBA, to a patchwork of U.S. state laws with dozens of proposed amendments. And the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) has inspired the introduction of similar legislation across eleven other states. Breach Law Radar provides detailed and easy to digest overviews of existing and emerging global data breach notification regulations, highlighting key harm standards for incident risk assessment and data breach reporting requirements as well as penalties for non-compliance, in addition to providing access to the full text of every regulation. It also includes interactive maps that provide an at-a-glance overview of key elements of breach notification laws.

"Privacy professionals need a uniform best-of-breed global framework to consistently and efficiently manage the growing complexities of compliance with privacy and security regulations," said Mahmood Sher-Jan, CEO of RADAR, LLC. "Breach Law Radar is a free, fully integrated feature of the RADAR platform, which helps organizations automate their incident risk assessment process to eliminate the risk of over or under reporting while staying always current with ever-changing data breach regulations and their notification requirements."

RADAR is the only platform with a patented multi-factor risk of harm assessment engine that produces jurisdiction-specific heatmaps based on the sensitivity and severity of an incident, providing consistent and efficient notification decision support to ensure compliance with regulatory and contractual notification timelines and obligations. A uniform framework for global incident response, RADAR allows organizations to simplify the management of complex incidents such as an incident that involves data governed by the laws of multiple regions within a single incident structure. Open APIs and integrations with security and GRC systems, such as Splunk Phantom, TrustArc, RSA Archer, and ServiceNow, ensure a closed-loop privacy and security incident response ecosystem.

To learn more about Breach Law Radar, visit radarfirst.com/breach-law, or stop by RADAR booth #107 at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit for a demo of the RADAR platform.

About RADAR, LLC

In today's world of increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations, cyber attacks, and data breaches, leading organizations trust RADAR®, a patented incident response management and decision-support SaaS platform that simplifies and streamlines compliance with global data breach notification and contractual data protection obligations. The RADAR Breach Guidance Engine™ profiles and scores data privacy and security incidents and generates incident-specific risk of harm assessments and notification guidelines to eliminate the risk of over or under reporting. Fortune 100 companies and other organizations from heavily regulated industries in healthcare, finance, insurance, and beyond rely on RADAR for an efficient and consistent process for incident response. Learn more at radarfirst.com.

