RADAR, LLC Transforms to RadarFirst

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADAR, LLC, the incident response management company that is solving complex data privacy challenges through innovation, announced today the company has changed its name to RadarFirst . The name change coincides with the company's 10th anniversary of offering its patented notification decision support technology to Fortune 1000 enterprises, enabling them to reduce business risks, save time and effort, and protect their brands and reputations. The name change was initially introduced at the Radar User Summit, an annual event that brings together privacy leaders to foster connections and share incident response best practices.

This announcement comes on the heels of significant expansion for the company in the last year following an investment from Vista Equity Partners. Staff count doubled over the past nine months, and the company moved to a new 10,000 square foot space to accommodate current and future expansion. New talent added to the team includes CRO Rob Warmack, a seasoned technology leader with deep experience in global go-to-market and product expansion. New innovations introduced in the Radar platform include global risk assessment and notification decision support and streamlined management of contractual obligations. A sixth patent was issued to the company for its innovation in allowing multiple data sets to be documented and risk assessed as unique facets of a single incident.

"Since the company's inception in 2009, we were the first to introduce a better way for privacy officers and their teams to streamline incident response to make consistent and timely notification decisions with less effort," said Mahmood Sher-Jan, CEO of RadarFirst. "More importantly, a decade into our journey, Radar is the platform privacy officers look to first for a scalable framework for managing data breach notification obligations. Today's change to the RadarFirst brand reflects our evolution as a pioneer in the privacy technology field and our commitment to helping our customers solve complex data privacy challenges through innovation."

In today's world of increasingly complex and changing privacy regulations, RadarFirst is the only software provider offering truly innovative solutions to data privacy challenges. With Radar, the patented SaaS-based incident response management platform , organizations are able to make consistent, defensible breach notification decisions in a fraction of the time. The Radar Breach Guidance Engine™ profiles and scores data privacy incidents and generates incident-specific notification guidance to help ensure compliance with data breach laws as well as contractual notification obligations. Privacy leaders around the globe rely on RadarFirst for an efficient, consistent, and defensible solution for privacy incident response. Learn more at radarfirst.com .

