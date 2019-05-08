Radcliffe Group Ltd Appoints Non-Executive Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer

LONDON, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radcliffe Group Ltd ("RG") announces Professor Andrew Coats (recently Academic Vice President, Monash University and University of Warwick) as Non-Executive Chairman and Dr. Gregory Guillory as Chief Scientific Officer, effective on April 1, 2019.

Prof Andrew Coats and Dr. Gregory Guillory announced as Non-Executive Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, respectively, of Radcliffe Group Ltd.

Professor Andrew Coats (top right) is a world-renowned Australian–British academic cardiologist who has a particular interest in the management of heart failure. His research turned established teaching on its head, promoting exercise training (rather than bed rest) as a treatment for chronic heart failure. He is the current president-elect of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and has vast experience in cardiovascular education and publishing. Professor Coats served as editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Cardiology for nearly 20 years, until 2016, and is the current editor-in-chief of Cardiac Failure Review. In his capacity of Non-Executive Chairman, Professor Coats' main involvement is to ensure fiduciary duties are adhered to throughout and to provide counsel on a variety of business matters, including governance, business development and publishing best practices.

Professor Andrew Coats comments: "I am delighted to be joining RG as Non-Executive Chairman after working with the stellar team on Cardiac Failure Review for the past four years. I look forward to continuing guiding this company in the future."

Dr. Gregory Guillory (bottom right) started consulting with RG in 2017 to support the development of the company's scientific and educational offerings. Dr. Guillory received a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Medical University of South Carolina and worked as an assistant professor of clinical pharmacy practice at the University of Louisiana. Greg has over 15 years of experience working for pharmaceutical companies in medical affairs roles, including as medical director and global scientific communications lead. As Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Guillory will play a key role in growing Radcliffe's educational and scientific outputs, as well as leading the medical strategy across all business initiatives. Dr. Guillory will also be a non-executive member of the RG board, providing oversight on wider business matters.

Dr. Gregory Guillory comments: "After joining RG in a freelance capacity a couple of years ago, I am excited to join the team on a more formal basis. RG has been ever-increasing its impact and reach to further the education of cardiovascular physicians and other health care professionals. I look forward to being involved in the continuous growth of this dynamic team."

About Radcliffe Group Ltd

Radcliffe Group Ltd is an innovative media and publishing company passionate about e-learning. We support the continuous education of physicians within the cardiology and vascular fraternity, by offering physicians access to content through a variety of media formats stemming from industry-led peer-reviewed research journals, online webinars and roundtables, video interviews, live events and online medical courses.

Radcliffe Group Ltd is the ultimate holding company of Radcliffe Medical Media and MMC Scientific. Radcliffe Medical Media holds Radcliffe Cardiology , Radcliffe Vascular and Radcliffe CME , publishing six free-to-access, peer-reviewed industry-leading review journals: Arrhythmia & Electrophysiology Review (AER), Cardiac Failure Review (CFR), European Cardiology Review (ECR), Interventional Cardiology Review (ICR), US Cardiology Review (USC) and Vascular & Endovascular Review (VER). Part of Radcliffe Group Ltd, MMC Scientific, the medical scientific communications agency, sits separately from Radcliffe Medical Media.

Media Contact:

Anne-Marie Benoy

Phone: +44 (0)203 289 4942

Email: anne-marie.benoy@radcliffe-group.com

Related Images

prof-andrew-coats-top-and-dr.png

Prof Andrew Coats (top) and Dr. Gregory Guillory (bottom).

Prof Andrew Coats and Dr. Gregory Guillory announced as Non-Executive Chairman and Chief Scientific Officer, respectively, of Radcliffe Group Ltd.

new-radcliffe-group-ltd-corporate.png

New Radcliffe Group Ltd corporate structure.

Related Links

Radcliffe Group Ltd

MMC Scientific

SOURCE Radcliffe Group Ltd

Related Links

https://www.radcliffe-group.com

