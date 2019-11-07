RADCOM Names Eyal Harari as CEO and Appoints Yaron Ravkaie to Board of Directors

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) today announced changes to its management, which will become effective January 1, 2020. Mr. Eyal Harari will become the CEO of the Company. Yaron Ravkaie, the Company's current CEO, will join RADCOM's board of directors.

Eyal Harari has been with the Company for over 19 years and served in key executive roles with the Company, including as COO of the Company and as CEO of RADCOM's North American subsidiary, RADCOM, Inc. Eyal was the visionary of RADCOM's NFV strategy and was instrumental in driving the Company to its leadership position in NFV based assurance.

Ms. Heli (Rachel) Bennun, Executive Chairman of RADCOM's Board of Directors, commented, "I would like to express sincere gratitude and appreciation to Yaron Ravkaie for his work and accomplishments as RADCOM's CEO over the past four years. Yaron's efforts have been instrumental in positioning RADCOM as the leading provider of cloud-native NFV solutions, scaling RADCOM, and serving its top tier customers. Yaron's unparalleled industry experience makes him an invaluable asset to the Company as a member of its Board of Directors, where he will continue to be influential in driving the Company's strategy.

Ms. Bennun further commented, "We are pleased to welcome Eyal Harari into his new role as CEO. In his many years with the Company, Eyal has served in key business and technology roles that shaped RADCOM. Eyal was a significant force in RADCOM's leadership, driving the Company's move to NFV and delivering RADCOM's engagement with AT&T and other key accounts. We are confident that his deep knowledge of all aspects of RADCOM and his vast industry knowledge will allow Eyal to successfully lead the Company in addressing the key transformations happening with NFV and 5G."

Mr. Ravkaie commented, "Over the last four years, RADCOM has been able to reach new markets, create and extend important customer relationships, and deliver a world class-leading NFV service assurance solution. As a result of our efforts over the last few years, we expect to enter 2020 with a strong customer base and meaningful revenue backlog. I feel privileged to have the opportunity to join RADCOM's Board of Directors and to take part in steering the Company's strategy. The Company is well-positioned, and I look forward to exciting times ahead. Eyal was a great partner and COO, and I wish him all the best in his new role."

Mr. Eyal Harari commented, "I am thankful for the opportunity and look forward to leading the Company as it continues its path forward. I would like to thank Yaron for the great partnership and leadership over the years. RADCOM is strong, having gained unparalleled expertise in rolling out very large scale and robust NFV assurance solutions. With our experienced team, world class-leading solutions, customer base, and potential, I believe RADCOM is well-positioned for continued growth. I am excited to lead RADCOM as the pace of 5G rollouts picks up, and as virtualized solutions become the industry standard."

