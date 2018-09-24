RADCOM to Hold a Conference Call on Tuesday, October 9, 2018

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM), today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time (3:00 PM Israel Daylight Time), to provide a business update.

To join the call, please call one of the following numbers approximately five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin:

From the US (toll-free): +1-866-229-7198

From other locations: +972-3-9180687

A replay of the conference call will be available from October 10, 2018 on RADCOM's website.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance, RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with complete visibility across their virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, provides on-demand functionality and is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Amir Hai

CFO

+972-77-774-5011

amir.hai@radcom.com

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Mark Rolston

Marketing Manager

+972-77-774-5036

markr@radcom.com

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.radcom.com

