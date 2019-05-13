RADCOM to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences; Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo in NYC on May 30, William Blair Growth Conference on June 5

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd (NASDAQ: RDCM), today announced that Yaron Ravkaie, RADCOM's Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

The Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo on May 30, 2019 , at 11:00 AM EST in New York City

, at in The William Blair Growth Stock Conference on June 5th, 2019 , at 2:40 PM CDT in Chicago

A live webcast of the William Blair presentation will be available to the public at http://wsw.com/webcast/blair55/rdcm/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. The presentation slides will be available on the day of the presentation from RADCOM's website www.radcom.com/investor-relations. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. To schedule a meeting, please contact your salesperson or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo

The Expo will feature presentations from the management of approximately 60 technology companies covering connectivity, cloud and enterprise software, cyber-security, media, semiconductors, IP and equipment, mobility and power, virtual and augmented reality, block-chain, AI and e-commerce.

About William Blair Growth Stock Conference

The 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference will feature companies spanning the market-cap spectrum in six sectors—consumer; global industrial infrastructure; global services; financial services and technology; healthcare; and technology, media, and communications.

About RADCOM

RADCOM (NASDAQ: RDCM) is the leading expert in cloud-native Network Intelligence for telecom operators transitioning to SDN/NFV. Providing a critical first step in an operator's NFV transformation, RADCOM's Network Intelligence delivers end-to-end network visibility from virtual tapping point to network insights. Comprised of RADCOM Service Assurance, RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Network Insights, RADCOM's Network Intelligence portfolio provides operators with complete visibility across their virtual and hybrid networks. RADCOM Network Intelligence is automated, cost-efficient, provides on-demand functionality and is specifically designed for the needs of telecom operators. RADCOM specializes in assuring next-generation, high capacity networks, including LTE, Advanced-LTE, 5G, IMS, SDN/NFV and others. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network, today, please visit www.radcom.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations: Company Contact: Miri Segal Amir Hai MS-IR LLC Chief Financial Officer +1-917-607-8654 +972-77-774-5011 msegal@ms-ir.com amir.hai@radcom.com

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.radcom.com

