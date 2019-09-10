Raddish Kids' Culinary Subscription Box Raises the Bar With New Kit Addition

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading authority in teaching kids to cook, Raddish Kids is enhancing its award-winning monthly kids' culinary subscription kit with the addition of a new folder that makes storing Raddish recipes and activities easier. The folder introduces the kit's theme, displays the collectible apron patch, announces the tool of the month, features games/activities and shares how to access "Bonus Bites" – the expansive library of free online content featuring recipes, activities, musical playlists, grocery games, lesson plans and dietary modifications (gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, vegan and egg-free).

The folder makes its debut in the September "Game Day Gourmet" kit that is available for purchase until September 20, 2020. This kit celebrates all things sports and–like cooking–the healthy values both foster–teamwork, determination, perseverance (practice makes perfect!). Kids will learn to make popular tailgating and game day recipes including Ballpark Pretzels, Game Day Chili and a Sporty Cookie Cake. The kit also includes a pastry brush, a kitchen competition, lessons on stovetop safety and dry measuring skills as well as other educational, tasty tidbits. The monthly Table Talk cards keep the dinner conversation lively and a pretzel apron patch helps commemorate kids' newly learned skills. Bonus Bites for this kit include Game Day Guacamole , a stadium foods grocery scavenger hunt , a sports-themed musical playlist , lesson plan and dietary modifications .

Raddish kit themes generally fall within four categories: Seasonal Spotlights, Global Cuisine, Creative Cookery (science- or imagination-based), and Holiday Celebrations. Past kits have included Family Date Night, Cosmic Cuisine, Garden Party and Comida Argentina. Remaining kits for 2019 will feature holiday-specific themes.

A PIONEER IN KIDS COOKING

Raddish was founded in 2013, but Samantha Barnes began teaching kids to cook a decade earlier–when kids cooking classes were rare–through her mobile culinary school that offered after-school programs, birthday parties and summer camps. Today, as the fastest growing kids' subscription box, Raddish has helped more than 200,000 kids discover the joys of cooking, and is on track to ship its millionth kit this year.

"Our mission to deliver culinary experiences that nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen and beyond has always been one and the same," said Samantha Barnes, founder of Raddish Kids. "Seeing the looks of joy, confidence and success on kids' faces when they share a "Rad Dish" is the heart of what we do every day."

AN AWARD-WINNING EXPERIENTIAL GIFT FOR KIDS

Recently honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and a Best Customer Experience CUBE award, Raddish Kids kits are designed by educators and chefs who have been empowering kids in the kitchen and beyond for nearly 15 years.

The perfect experiential gift for kids, Raddish is the gift that keeps giving year-round as its recipes are made and enjoyed again and again, further building life skills and fostering memories that will last a lifetime.

WHAT'S IN A RADDISH KIT

Three laminated, colorfully illustrated recipe guides that each share a recipe, culinary skills and more

Kid-sized cooking tool

A fun hands-on activity, crafts, art project and/or game

Shopping list (grocery shopping is a life skill!)

Apron patch to commemorate newly learned kitchen skills

Free online content tailored to the kit theme including recipes, games, activities, crafts, art projects, themed Spotify playlists, bonus recipes, dietary substitutions

An online lesson plan that integrates learning S.T.E.A.M (science, technology, engineering, art, math), language arts, history, literacy, among other subjects into each culinary experience

Prices range from $20 - $24 , depending on the subscription plan (monthly, 6-month or 12-month subscription)

- , depending on the subscription plan (monthly, 6-month or 12-month subscription) Available for purchase at www.raddishkids.com and Amazon.com

ABOUT RADDISH KIDS

Founded by Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com .

