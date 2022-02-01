Raddish Kids Offers 20,000 Free Cooking Kits for Families to Gift as Part of its "Food Is Love" Campaign

REDONDO BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raddish Kids - the leading kids cooking subscription kit - today launched its "Food is Love" campaign to encourage and empower children and families to make delicious memories and spread love through food.

With families continuing to spend much of their time at home away from family and friends, Raddish is offering a way to spread love during the month of love by letting them gift a free Raddish cooking kit to someone special.

With families continuing to spend much of their time at home away from family and friends, Raddish is offering a way to spread love during the month of love by letting them gift a free Raddish cooking kit to someone special. At 10 a.m. on February 4th, 20,000 love-themed Raddish cooking kits will be available for families to gift for just the cost of shipping at www.raddishkids.com/radlove.

To spread love even further, Raddish will donate $1 for every kit gifted to World Central Kitchen to help bring some relief to individuals and communities that need it most. Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond.

"When schools shut down in 2020, we quickly mobilized and offered 50,000 kits to families as a means of support; now, two years later, we're giving families a chance to spread love by gifting a kit to someone in their life who could benefit from the joy that cooking together as a family brings," said Raddish Kids Founder and CEO Samantha Barnes. "At Raddish, we believe food is love, and we hope families can experience happiness making and sharing these recipes with others and that our donation can provide nourishment for those in need."

To kick off the campaign, Raddish will be sharing a digital "Food is Love" calendar featuring recipes and activities that kids can do to show love and kindness throughout the month. They will also be making all of the love-themed kit's activities and recipes – Cupid's Crouton Salad, Lasagna Soup, and Raspberry Love Muffins – available for free on Raddish Kids' digital library, Raddish+ , beginning on February 7th. Families can join a Raddish culinary coach in a live cook-along learning how to make Raspberry Love Muffins on Raddish Kids' Facebook page on February 14th.

Families can access all elements of Raddish Kids' "Food is Love" campaign at www.raddishkids.com/radlove .

ABOUT RADDISH KIDS

Founded by mom and former teacher Samantha Barnes, Raddish Kids is the leading, award-winning monthly subscription kit and cooking club for kids that delivers a new culinary adventure to families each month. Designed for kids ages 4-14 by chefs and educators, each thematic kit is designed by educators and chefs to nurture kids' confidence in the kitchen, expand their palates, and make learning delicious. Raddish cooking kits entice kids into the kitchen with beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools, and fun activities, and take the guesswork out of teaching kids to cook. Science, math, geography, STEAM, and other subjects are intricately woven into each themed kit, making the kitchen the tastiest place to learn. Raddish has been recognized as an Inc. 500 fastest growing company in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine as well as honored with a Parents' Choice Gold Award and CUBE Best Customer Experience Award. www.raddishkids.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Parnell

Wholesome PR

720-515-3651

[email protected]

SOURCE Raddish Kids