Radian Generation LLC closes investment from 424 Capital to support continued growth and expansion of its renewable energy asset management services and RadianLENS™ software offerings

"We have built a robust platform dedicated to providing best-in-class asset management services and software over the past 8-years and are excited to be operating under this new ownership structure with 424 and Plus," said Joe Kastner, CEO and Founder of Radian. "This partnership provides a great environment for strengthening our existing offering while expanding our product line and geographic footprint."

"424 is thrilled at the opportunity to partner with Plus in growing Radian's services and software platform. Radian is an established leader in providing third-party services and software for clean energy in North America and we look forward to working with Joe and the entire team to continue its growth trajectory," said Walter Beinecke, Partner at 424 Capital. "The partnership between Plus, 424 and Radian will accelerate Radian towards the goal of creating the leading, global, best-in-class platform for renewable energy asset management."

"Plus believes that with 424's expertise and financial support, Radian will not only consolidate its position in North America but also broaden its service offering into new sectors and markets. Both Plus and 424 have the ambition to see Radian being a clear market leader at this time of unprecedented change and growth," said Paul Cheng, CEO of Plus Renewable Technologies. "We are totally confident that this new partnership with 424 will capture new horizons for the business and create excellent opportunities for all that work with the company now and in the future."

About Radian Generation:

Radian Generation is a solar asset management services and software (RadianLENS™) provider with a strong track record, industry and technology expertise, and a comprehensive approach to solar asset management. Founded in 2013 by a team of renewable industry veterans, Radian strives to optimize asset performance for its customers: infrastructure funds, tax equity, lenders, national utilities, developers, IPPs, and O&M providers, by offering a full range of services and our SaaS platform, RadianLENS™. This comprehensive asset management offering, enabled with its industry best practices, spans all project owner needs: contract compliance, financial management, operations, monitoring, and regulatory. Radian provides services and software to over 18GW of solar and wind assets across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the Caribbean. Our mission is to create a supportive, inclusive, and engaged environment and platform for providing best in class, technology enabled solutions to owners of renewable energy power plants with a focus on optimal plant and portfolio performance. www.radiangen.com

About 424 Capital:

424 Capital is a venture and private equity investor based in the Boston making investments across the US and offshore. 424 is primarily focused on investments in the healthcare and renewable energy space and committed to supporting companies which make a positive impact to the environment or society. 424 believes strongly in the enhanced role renewables need to play in the global energy mix and feels this is one of the most important times to be investing time and capital in the space. www.424capital.com

About Plus Renewable Technologies:

Plus Renewable Technologies, Limited is led by an experienced management team with domain expertise in infrastructure, renewable energy, capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, investment and asset management. The Company owns operating renewable assets in China, Taiwan and the U.S. and continues to evaluate and develop new projects in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy and other Asian markets, including the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Taiwan, South Korea, and Sri Lanka. www.plusretech.com

