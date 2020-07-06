Radiance Holdings Acquires The Woodhouse Day Spa

DENVER, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception in 2004, Sola Salon Studios has become the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise with more than 500 locations throughout the U.S., Canada and Brazil. Today, through the newly formed Radiance Holdings, Sola Salon Studios' leadership announced the acquisition of The Woodhouse Day Spa, the leading brand in its category, which currently has over 60 franchise locations open in 21 states. Radiance Holdings plans to represent a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and self-care sector.

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, The Woodhouse Day Spa operates as a high-end day spa franchise that brings a resort experience to a neighborhood setting. Woodhouse prides itself on providing its guests with a tranquil and transformational spa experience with well-appointed amenities, luxurious relaxation spaces, high-end retail and several signature services such as its age-defying, award-winning Minkyti Facial; Four-Handed Massage; Hand Retreat manicure; and Seaweed Leaf pedicure.

Christina Russell, who has served as Sola Salon Studios' CEO since June 2019, will transition into an expanded role as CEO of Radiance Holdings where she will continue to leverage her extensive senior leadership background in franchising to build strategy and drive execution for each of Radiance's brands. With Russell's transition, Sola's president and COO, Myrle McNeal, will continue to lead day-to-day operations of the franchise brand, including driving performance, as well as developing Sola's team and leading its culture.

"Like the rest of the world, we have experienced extraordinary times over the past several months, but we are glad to be emerging strong and ready to greet the opportunities ahead. With the support of our investors, and their resources behind us, we have been able to pursue several important strategic initiatives that are a major step forward and will help to bolster our company and create many new opportunities for our franchisees," said Christina Russell, CEO of Radiance Holdings. "The formation of Radiance and the acquisition of The Woodhouse Day Spa represents an important milestone in the growth of our company. We're thrilled to have Woodhouse and its franchisees join Sola in our collection of premier concepts."

As Radiance Holdings continues to develop its portfolio of brands, CEO Christina Russell is joined by Ben Jones and Nathan Jensen, who have been appointed Radiance's chief development officer (CDO) & chief counsel and chief financial officer, respectively. Prior to their expanded roles with Radiance, Jones and Jensen both held these respective roles with Sola Salon Studios. Jones first joined Sola in 2012 and has been instrumental in the brand's rapid growth, more than doubling its footprint over the past five years. Jensen has overseen Sola's financial health since August 2019 and brings more than a decade of accounting and financial leadership experience to Radiance Holdings.

"For the past 19 years, The Woodhouse Day Spa has been my passion and purpose, and I am so proud of the brand, the team, and the family culture we've maintained during our growth," said Jeni Garrett, founder of The Woodhouse Day Spa. "As I enter my next chapter, I am excited to transition the company to Christina and the entire team at Radiance. I'm confident that the Woodhouse franchise partners and team are in the best, most capable hands of industry leaders with several decades of combined experience."

ABOUT RADIANCE HOLDINGS

Radiance Holdings represents a collection of premier brands in the beauty, wellness and self-care sector. Led by Christina Russell, CEO, Radiance's current brand portfolio includes Sola Salon Studios, the world's largest and fastest growing salon studios franchise, and The Woodhouse Day Spa, the largest premium day spa brand in the U.S. Radiance is committed to investing in its brands, driving innovation, and helping their franchisees and their community of independent beauty professionals grow their businesses and improve their lives.

ABOUT SOLA SALON STUDIOS

In 2004, Sola Salon Studios was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with 519 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer 15,000+ independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs, massage therapists and other like-minded professionals to take control of their lives and their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully-equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalonstudios.com.

ABOUT THE WOODHOUSE DAY SPA

Founded in Victoria, Texas in 2001, The Woodhouse Day Spa provides each guest with a tranquil, transformational environment that's both memorable and healthful. From beginning to end, dedicated spa teams ensure that each visit enhances the guest's well-being. Every spa team member is versed in the 99 Elements of the Woodhouse Experience, ensuring guests the same high-quality signature services across more than 65 locations. For more information, please visit www.woodhousespas.com.

