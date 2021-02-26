Radiance Technologies Welcomes Mr. Tim Massey as Vice President of Strategy and Operations

Mr. Massey started his career at Boeing in Huntsville developing operational crew procedures for NASA's International Space Station. Over the course of his 29-year career he also supported the intelligence community and other DoD agencies with ballistic and surface-to-air missile modeling and threat definition, radar modeling and simulation, intelligence analysis, and joint US-Israeli ballistic missile development programs.

Mr. Massey graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering and later earned a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville specializing in satellite formation control.

About Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community, and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping, and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

More information about the company available at: www.radiancetech.com

