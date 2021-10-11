Radiance Technologies Wins Comparably Award for Best Company Work-Life Balance

"Our studies show that having flexibility is the No. 1 priority for employees today," said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar . "Radiance Technologies' ranking on our Best Work-Life Balance list is recognition that their prioritization of a healthy work-life blend is working. Their employees say they are a more engaged and productive workforce because of it."

Radiance's employee-first approach consciously creates an environment that allows employees' work/life balance to thrive, in line with its 100% employee-owned model. Striving to build a dedicated, motivated staff, Radiance provides flexibility, encourages autonomy, and supports health and balance. Radiance is honored to receive its third award from Comparably this year, along with Comparably's Best Company Leadership and Best Engineering Teams of 2021.

"I am particularly proud of this recognition because it clearly demonstrates our dedication to our employee-owners and their quality of life," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

About Comparably:

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

For more information about the Radiance Technologies visit RadianceTech.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Kacey Clark

(256) 517-7935

[email protected]

SOURCE Radiance Technologies

Related Links

radiancetech.com

