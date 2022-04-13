Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from North America|Hydronic Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market: Use of PEX tubing to drive growth

The use of PEX tubing is one of the key drivers supporting the radiant heating and cooling systems market growth. The lifespan of cross-linked polyethylene pipes is higher, and this makes it a preferred choice among manufacturers to have PEX tubes in radiant heating systems. The durability avoids the need for wall or floor-embedded radiant tubing. Moreover, the installation is easy. The joints in the PEX tubes are less complicated, and therefore, the system gets installed quickly. All these factors provide a cost advantage over the other material, and hence, the use of PEX pipes in radiant heating becomes a price driver. These factors will drive the radiant heating and cooling systems market growth during the forecast period.

Radiant Heating and Cooling Systems Market: Growing demand for smart homes and increased development of smart cities a major trend

Growing demand for smart homes and increased development of smart cities is one of the key radiant heating and cooling systems market trends that is contributing to the market growth. For instance, in India, Godrej Interior of the Godrej Group is developing connected homes. However, it is believed that the concept will take a couple of years to gain momentum in the country. Furthermore, governments across geographical regions are developing urban infrastructures with the integration of multiple information technology solutions. The outlook is to build smart cities with improved quality of life and provide efficient services to residents. Thus, these smart homes will increase the adoption of radiant heating and cooling technology as it is the most energy-efficient HVAC system that can also be integrated into the smart home system. Such increasing demand will drive market growth during the forecast period.

To know other drivers & trends - Request a Free Sample Report

Radiant Heating And Cooling Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the radiant heating and cooling systems market by

Technology (Hydronic and Electric) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South

America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The radiant heating and cooling systems market share growth by the hydronic segment will be significant for revenue generation. Thermostats are used to control the flow of water in specific areas, which adds to the energy efficiency of the system. There are two types of installation in hydronic systems including wet installation and dry installation. In the wet installation, the pipes are placed under the floor during its construction, i.e., the pipes are embedded into the concrete floor slab. In the dry installation, the pipes run through the pre-built panels below the titles. Thus, the cost of installation of hydronic floor heating is less than that of electric floor heating. Such factors of hydronic floor heating will drive the radiant heating and cooling system market growth during the forecast period.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a

Free sample report

Related Reports:

The commercial bain-marie heaters market share is expected to increase by USD 35.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. Download a free sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 35.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.8%. The commercial water heaters market share is expected to increase by USD 2.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41%. Download a free sample now!

Radiant Heating And Cooling Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.16 Performing market contribution North America at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BDR Thermea Group BV, Celsun Ecoenergy And Infratech Holdings Private, Danfoss AS, DL Radiators SRL, Emerson Electric Co., Groupe Atlantic, INFLOOR, Integro Engineers Pvt Ltd., J. R. Industrial Heaters, MrPEX Systems, Radiantec, REHAU Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Roth Werke GmbH, Sigma Combustion Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Technobel India, Ultra Fin, Uponor Corp., Watts Water Technologies Inc., and Zehnder Group AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Hydronic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hydronic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hydronic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hydronic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hydronic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Electric - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Electric - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 BDR Thermea Group BV

Exhibit 89: BDR Thermea Group BV - Overview



Exhibit 90: BDR Thermea Group BV - Key offerings

10.4 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 91: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 92: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 94: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

10.5 DL Radiators SRL

Exhibit 96: DL Radiators SRL - Overview



Exhibit 97: DL Radiators SRL - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: DL Radiators SRL - Key offerings

10.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 99: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Groupe Atlantic

Exhibit 104: Groupe Atlantic - Overview



Exhibit 105: Groupe Atlantic - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Groupe Atlantic - Key offerings

10.8 MrPEX Systems

Exhibit 107: MrPEX Systems - Overview



Exhibit 108: MrPEX Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: MrPEX Systems - Key offerings

10.9 REHAU Group

Exhibit 110: REHAU Group - Overview



Exhibit 111: REHAU Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: REHAU Group - Key offerings

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 113: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 114: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Uponor Corp.

Exhibit 118: Uponor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Uponor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Uponor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Uponor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Uponor Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Zehnder Group AG

Exhibit 123: Zehnder Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Zehnder Group AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Zehnder Group AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Zehnder Group AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio