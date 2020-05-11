Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Revenues reported at $177.2 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 , compared to revenues of $206.0 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the third fiscal quarter ended , compared to revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Net revenues reported at $47.8 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 , compared to net revenues of $52.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the third fiscal quarter ended , compared to net revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Net income attributable to common stockholders reported at $0.1 million , or $0.00 per basic and fully diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.9 million , or $0.06 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

, or per basic and fully diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of , or per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, reported at $4.0 million , or $0.08 per basic and fully diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 , compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.6 million , or $0.11 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

, or per basic and fully diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended , compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of , or per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA reported at $6.1 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020 , compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million for the comparable prior year period.

Financial Highlights - Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020

Revenues reported at $579.7 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 , compared to revenues of $685.9 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the nine months ended , compared to revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Net revenues reported at $159.3 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 , compared to net revenues of $171.6 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the nine months ended , compared to net revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Net income attributable to common stockholders reported at $5.9 million , or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.3 million , or $0.19 per basic and $0.18 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

, or per basic and per fully diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of , or per basic and per fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, reported at $16.7 million , or $0.34 per basic and $0.33 per fully diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $19.1 million or $0.39 per basic and $0.37 per fully diluted share for the comparable prior determination. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

, or per basic and per fully diluted share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of or per basic and per fully diluted share for the comparable prior determination. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA reported at $25.1 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 , compared to $29.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

CEO Bohn Crain comments on results, including impact of COVID-19

"I'm very proud of the Radiant Network and our response to these unprecedented times," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "We began the quarter looking to make use of our recently expanded credit facility to execute against a series of smaller strategic tuck-in acquisitions, while accelerating our stock buy-back program and bullishly looking for growth opportunities in which we could add value to our loyal customers and dedicated network of strategic operating partners. Unfortunately, as we came to recognize the true magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to quickly pivot to a new set of priorities. Since late March, we shifted our focus to delivering against four key objectives: ensuring the health and safety of our employees; providing supply chain continuity for our customers, operating partners and carriers; protecting the economic security of our people to the greatest extent possible; and taking the steps necessary to mitigate the impacts of the slowing economy on our own business. Confronted with an eroding demand within the global shipping community, during March we also had to make the difficult decision to initiate a series of workforce reduction measures impacting employees across our U.S. operations. This included 20% salary reductions, reduction in hours, furloughs and terminations. As part of this initiative, I initiated a 50% reduction in my base salary and the balance of our U.S.-based leadership team agreed to reduce their base salaries by 20%. In addition, we all agreed to forgo any bonuses under the Company's discretionary quarterly cash bonus plan. In support of these initiatives, our Board of Directors has agreed to a 50% reduction in their Board cash compensation. All of these concessions will remain in effect until our senior leaders and Board conclude that the adverse effects of COVID-19 have subsided and the Company regains its pre-COVID financial trends. The impact of these cost reductions, however, will not be more fully realized until the quarter ending June 30, 2020 given these initiatives were not launched until late March 2020."

Mr. Crain continued, "We have long espoused the benefits of our variable-cost non-asset-based business model. Those benefits have never been appreciated as much as they have during these past months as the decentralized nature of our non-asset and agent-based business model has provided a clear advantage in an environment where social distancing can disrupt businesses that operate on a more centralized basis. Even so, we have been exposed to an unprecedented combination of global reduction in demand and output that has nearly crippled many of our customers in the airline, retail, tradeshow, hospitality and travel and leisure businesses across the country. While others could shrink under these pressures, our extraordinary team of associates across the Radiant Network has continued to deliver for our customers. With mission critical teammates reporting for duty to over 100 operating locations across North America to keep essential freight moving, we have been able to leverage our industry leading technology to allow the majority of our 450 U.S.-based employees to work from home. This initiative has helped to protect the health and well-being of our employees and their families, reduced the risk of community spread and substantially limited the potential for disruption to our operations. I could not be more appreciative of the people that report to work each day (whether in-person or remotely) and make this company that we started some 14 years ago, a special place to work.

In addition, our business model has also shown its strength in the diversity of our service offerings. Although the pandemic has had a substantial negative impact on many of the industry verticals and customers that we serve, the Radiant Network is proud to be playing an active role in the fight against COVID-19: delivering personal protective equipment ("PPE"), food and beverage, consumer goods, technology and other essential products for our customers across North America and around the world. Notwithstanding this great effort by our team, we anticipate the contraction in our business from the shelter-at-home mandates, closing of manufacturing facilities and general global economic slowdown will more than off-set any near term benefit from our support of essential businesses. We are working hard to mitigate the negative financial impacts of COVID-19 with a number of initiatives. We have tabled any acquisition opportunities, suspended our stock buy-back program, deferred discretionary technology investments, reduced discretionary operating expenses and in late March initiated a series of what we hope will be temporary workforce reductions to mitigate our declining gross margins until our business recovers.

At the same time, we have also taken steps to provide additional support to our strategic operating partners and are intensely focused on working with them to understand the underlying financial health of our legacy customers in the face of COVID-19. We anticipate providing our strategic operating partners with additional financial support in connection with slow and non-paying customers for which they are responsible. In addition, and in an effort to encourage our on-going sales efforts, we have also launched the Radiant SPARC (Securing Profitable Accounts at Reasonable Credit) Program to provide our strategic operating partners with a financial incentive to pursue new business while taking a heightened interest in the underlying credit quality of potential new accounts.

The impact of COVID-19 will likely continue to have an adverse effect on our financial results for the foreseeable future. However, all things considered, we are very fortunate to have been disciplined in our allocation of capital over the years and entered this economic downturn with very low leverage on our balance sheet. Ultimately, the economy will recover. As this happens, we believe this will create a great opportunity to support our customers in bringing their supply chains back online. In the interim, we will continue to work to keep our employees safe and the essential freight moving, while giving our strategic operating partners the support they need. At the same time, we will continue to flex our non-asset based business model and remain focused on the cost reduction initiatives that we have underway. We believe that all these initiatives, when taken together, will ensure that we emerge from the pandemic as a stronger more vibrant competitor."

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 – Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.1 million on $177.2 million of revenues, or $0.00 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, Radiant reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.9 million on $206.0 million of revenues, or $0.06 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.0 million, or $0.08 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.6 million, or $0.11 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million, compared to $8.4 million for the comparable prior year period.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 – Financial Results

For the nine months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reporting net income attributable to common stockholders of $5.9 million on $579.7 million of revenues, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2019, Radiant reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $9.3 million on $685.9 million of revenues, or $0.19 per basic and $0.18 per fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $16.7 million, or $0.34 per basic and $0.33 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2019, Radiant reported adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $19.1 million or $0.39 per basic and $0.37 per fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $25.1 million, compared to $29.7 million for the comparable prior year period.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this announcement. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible, our dependence on current management and certain of our larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results; and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic amplify many of these risks. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





March 31,



June 30,





2020



2019

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)









ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 16,697



$ 5,420

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,683 and $1,887, respectively



93,021





93,123

Contract assets



15,754





17,777

Income tax receivable



806





506

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



15,886





8,066

Total current assets



142,164





124,892



















Property, technology, and equipment, net



19,684





20,127



















Goodwill



72,078





65,389

Intangible assets, net



53,845





55,742

Operating lease right-of-use assets



12,610





—

Deposits and other assets



4,004





1,560

Total other long-term assets



142,537





122,691

Total assets

$ 304,385



$ 267,710



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 66,687



$ 74,097

Operating partner commissions payable



10,391





12,891

Accrued expenses



6,339





6,224

Current portion of notes payable



3,609





3,687

Current portion of operating lease liability



6,476





—

Current portion of finance lease liability



686





683

Other current liabilities



1,471





840

Total current liabilities



95,659





98,422



















Notes payable, net of current portion



58,619





30,047

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



6,862





—

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



2,668





3,161

Deferred income taxes



6,301





7,838

Deferred rent liability



—





862

Other long-term liabilities



1,810





100

Total long-term liabilities



76,260





42,008

Total liabilities



171,919





140,430



















Stockholders' equity:















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 50,028,486 and 49,678,262

shares issued, and 49,395,639 and 49,586,464 shares outstanding, respectively



31





31

Additional paid-in capital



101,324





100,186

Treasury stock, at cost, 632,847 and 91,798 shares, respectively



(2,749)





(253)

Retained earnings



32,758





26,883

Accumulated other comprehensive income



864





187

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



132,228





127,034

Non-controlling interest



238





246

Total equity



132,466





127,280

Total liabilities and equity

$ 304,385



$ 267,710



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2020





2019



2020



2019

Revenues $ 177,221



$ 206,048



$ 579,691



$ 685,868

































Operating expenses:





























Cost of transportation and other services

129,440





153,302





420,419





514,293

Operating partner commissions

20,352





23,125





69,899





76,309

Personnel costs

14,412





14,806





44,487





45,256

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,027





6,812





22,370





21,458

Depreciation and amortization

4,282





3,847





12,413





11,295

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





—





328





(11)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

3





(611)





52





(1,182)

Total operating expenses

176,516





201,281





569,968





667,418

































Income from operations

705





4,767





9,723





18,450

































Other income (expense):





























Interest income

17





13





50





37

Interest expense

(752)





(684)





(2,070)





(2,345)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

169





(24)





120





169

Other

89





49





164





258

Total other expense

(477)





(646)





(1,736)





(1,881)

































Income before income taxes

228





4,121





7,987





16,569

































Income tax expense

(102)





(942)





(1,850)





(3,793)

































Net income

126





3,179





6,137





12,776

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(73)





(247)





(262)





(891)

































Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

53





2,932





5,875





11,885

Less: preferred stock dividends

—





—





—





(956)

Less: issuance costs for preferred stock redemption

—





—





—





(1,659)

































Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 53



$ 2,932



$ 5,875



$ 9,270

































Other comprehensive income:





























Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

711





(278)





677





215

Comprehensive income $ 837



$ 2,901



$ 6,814



$ 12,991

































Income per share attributable to common stockholders:





























Basic $ —



$ 0.06



$ 0.12



$ 0.19

Diluted $ —



$ 0.06



$ 0.11



$ 0.18

































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





























Basic

49,577,370





49,515,717





49,667,243





49,471,556

Diluted

50,974,994





51,169,321





51,266,348





50,979,319



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Net Revenues, Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stock, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes before preferred dividend requirement to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, litigation costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, and issuance costs for preferred stock redemption.

We commonly refer to the term "net revenues" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Net revenues are a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. We believe net revenues are a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of preferred stock dividends, redemption of preferred stock, interest and taxes, and excludes the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, MM&D start-up costs and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Net Revenues (Non-GAAP measure) 2020



2019



2020



2019

Total revenues $ 177,221



$ 206,048



$ 579,691



$ 685,868

Cost of transportation and other services

129,440





153,302





420,419





514,293

































Net revenues $ 47,781



$ 52,746



$ 159,272



$ 171,575

Net revenues margin

27.0 %



25.6 %



27.5 %



25.0 %































































(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2020



2019



2020



2019

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 53



$ 2,932



$ 5,875



$ 9,270

Preferred stock dividends

—





—





—





956

Issuance costs for preferred stock redemption

—





—





—





1,659

































GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc.

53





2,932





5,875





11,885

Income tax expense

102





942





1,850





3,793

Depreciation and amortization

4,282





3,847





12,413





11,295

Net interest expense

735





671





2,020





2,308

































EBITDA

5,172





8,392





22,158





29,281

































Share-based compensation

409





409





1,306





1,204

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

3





(611)





52





(1,182)

Acquisition related costs

183





75





495





93

Litigation costs

400





148





832





533

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

59





—





387





(11)

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

(169)





24





(120)





(169)

































Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,057



$ 8,437



$ 25,110



$ 29,749

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net

Revenues)

12.7 %



16.0 %



15.8 %



17.3 %































































(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income

attributable to common stockholders: 2020



2019



2020



2019

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 53



$ 2,932



$ 5,875



$ 9,270

Adjustments to net income:





























Income tax expense

102





942





1,850





3,793

Depreciation and amortization

4,282





3,847





12,413





11,295

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

3





(611)





52





(1,182)

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

59





—





387





(11)

Acquisition related costs

183





75





495





93

Litigation costs

400





148





832





533

Amortization of debt issuance costs

170





56





278





171

Issuance costs for preferred stock redemption

—





—





—





1,659

































Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders before income taxes

5,252





7,389





22,182





25,621

































Provision for income taxes at 24.5% before preferred dividend requirement

(1,287)





(1,810)





(5,435)





(6,511)

































Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,965



$ 5,579



$ 16,747



$ 19,110

































Adjusted net income per common share:





























Basic $ 0.08



$ 0.11



$ 0.34



$ 0.39

Diluted $ 0.08



$ 0.11



$ 0.33



$ 0.37

































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





























Basic

49,577,370





49,515,717





49,667,243





49,471,556

Diluted

50,974,994





51,169,321





51,266,348





50,979,319



