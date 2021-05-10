Radiant Logistics Announces Results For The Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights – Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Revenues increased to a record $236.5 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 , up $59.3 million or 33.5%, compared to revenues of $177.2 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the third fiscal quarter ended , up or 33.5%, compared to revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Net revenues, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $56.8 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 , up $9.0 million or 18.8%, compared to net revenues of $47.8 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the third fiscal quarter ended , up or 18.8%, compared to net revenues of for the comparable prior year period. Net income increased to a record $5.0 million , or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share, up $4.9 million compared to net income of $0.1 million , or $0.00 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

, or per basic and fully diluted share, up compared to net income of , or per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $9.1 million , or $0.18 per basic and fully diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 , up $5.1 million or 127.5%, compared to adjusted net income of $4.0 million , or $0.08 per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities.

, or per basic and fully diluted share for the third fiscal quarter ended , up or 127.5%, compared to adjusted net income of , or per basic and fully diluted share for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted net income is calculated by applying a normalized tax rate of 24.5% and excluding other items not considered part of regular operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record $12.9 million for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 , up $6.8 million or 111.5%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

for the third fiscal quarter ended , up or 111.5%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of for the comparable prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to a record 22.7%, up 1,000 basis points, compared to 12.7% for the comparable prior year period.

CEO Bohn Crain comments on results

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of solid financial results including new records for the March quarter across a number of our key financial metrics," said Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO of Radiant Logistics. "We posted record revenues of $236.5 million, up $59.3 million or 33.5%; record net revenues of $56.8 million, up $9.0 million or 18.8%, record net income of $5.0 million, up $4.9 million; record adjusted net income of $9.1 million, up $5.1 million or 127.5%, and record adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million, up $6.8 million or 111.5%. In addition, we also saw improvement in our adjusted EBITDA margins, which increased to a record 22.7% for the March quarter, up from 12.7% for the comparable prior year period. These results reflect the benefit of our scalable non-asset based business model, diversity of our service offerings, and our ability to quickly respond to changing market dynamics. In addition, we have been able to deliver these record results while maintaining very low leverage on our balance sheet."

Mr. Crain continued, "We are encouraged by our continued strong financial performance with trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA through March 31, 2021 of $47.8 million. At the same time, we also believe that our current share price does not accurately reflect Radiant's intrinsic value or long-term growth prospects, particularly given our unlevered balance sheet, and therefore represents an excellent investment opportunity for both the Company and our shareholders. With the diversity of our customers, the strength of our balance sheet, the scalability of our technology, the commitment of our employees, and the eventual recovery of the business sectors that have been most adversely affected by COVID-19, we remain optimistic about the trajectory of the economy and the opportunities that it will present for Radiant. In the months ahead, we will continue to closely monitor how we and the economy are progressing and look forward to re-engaging in acquisition opportunities and/or our stock buy-back activities as the opportunities present themselves."

Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2021 – Financial Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported net income of $5.0 million on $236.5 million of revenues, or $0.10 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported net income of $0.1 million on $177.2 million of revenues, or $0.00 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $9.1 million, or $0.18 per basic and fully diluted share. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $4.0 million, or $0.08 per basic and fully diluted share.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million, compared to $6.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 – Financial Results

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported net income of $11.9 million on $631.2 million of revenues, or $0.24 per basic and $0.23 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported net income of $5.9 million on $579.7 million of revenues, or $0.12 per basic and $0.11 per fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $24.3 million, or $0.49 per basic and $0.48 per fully diluted share. For the nine months ended March 31, 2020, Radiant reported adjusted net income of $16.7 million or $0.34 per basic and $0.33 per fully diluted share.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2021, Radiant reported Adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million, compared to $25.1 million for the comparable prior year period.

Earnings Call and Webcast Access Information

Radiant Logistics, Inc. will host a conference call on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the contents of this release. The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

DATE/TIME: Monday, May 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern DIAL-IN US (888) 506-0062; Intl. (973) 528-0011 REPLAY May 11, 2021 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern, US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331 (Replay ID number: 41149)

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/41149 .

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( www.radiantdelivers.com ) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning set forth in United States securities laws and regulations – that is, statements related to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimates," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "see," "seek," "strategy," or "will" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have developed our forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn rely upon information available to them at the time such statements were made. Such forward-looking statements reflect our current perspectives on our business, future performance, existing trends and information as of the date of this announcement. These include, but are not limited to, our beliefs about future revenue and expense levels, growth rates, prospects related to our strategic initiatives and business strategies, along with express or implied assumptions about, among other things: our continued relationships with our strategic operating partners; the performance of our historic business, as well as the businesses we have recently acquired, at levels consistent with recent trends and reflective of the synergies we believe will be available to us as a result of such acquisitions; our ability to successfully integrate our recently acquired businesses; our ability to locate suitable acquisition opportunities and secure the financing necessary to complete such acquisitions; transportation costs remaining in-line with recent levels and expected trends; our ability to mitigate, to the best extent possible, our dependence on current management and certain of our larger strategic operating partners; our compliance with financial and other covenants under our indebtedness; the absence of any adverse laws or governmental regulations affecting the transportation industry in general, and our operations in particular; the impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results; and such other factors that may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other public announcements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2020. In addition, the global economic climate and additional or unforeseen effects from the COVID-19 pandemic amplify many of these risks. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made. We disclaim any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





March 31,



June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2021



2020





(unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,215



$ 34,841

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,561 and $1,990, respectively



110,991





71,838

Contract assets



26,038





16,312

Income tax receivable



—





780

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



19,720





16,817

Total current assets



160,964





140,588















Property, technology, and equipment, net



21,918





18,712















Goodwill



72,298





72,199

Intangible assets, net



43,742





51,192

Operating lease right-of-use assets



25,722





12,580

Deposits and other assets



3,710





4,769

Total other long-term assets



145,472





140,740

Total assets

$ 328,354



$ 300,040















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 84,597



$ 65,003

Operating partner commissions payable



12,294





9,131

Accrued expenses



7,705





6,538

Income tax payable



357





—

Current portion of notes payable



4,316





3,800

Current portion of operating lease liability



6,429





6,121

Current portion of finance lease liability



739





688

Current portion of contingent consideration



2,319





2,127

Other current liabilities



424





308

Total current liabilities



119,180





93,716















Notes payable, net of current portion



24,766





48,091

Operating lease liability, net of current portion



20,080





7,192

Finance lease liability, net of current portion



1,988





2,476

Contingent consideration, net of current portion



4,944





2,813

Deferred income taxes



6,312





7,484

Other long-term liabilities



61





93

Total long-term liabilities



58,151





68,149

Total liabilities



177,331





161,865















Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 50,751,454 and 50,188,486

shares issued, and 50,118,607 and 49,555,639 shares outstanding, respectively



32





32

Additional paid-in capital



103,671





102,214

Treasury stock, at cost, 632,847 shares



(2,749)





(2,749)

Retained earnings



49,308





37,424

Accumulated other comprehensive income



618





445

Total Radiant Logistics, Inc. stockholders' equity



150,880





137,366

Non-controlling interest



143





809

Total equity



151,023





138,175

Total liabilities and equity

$ 328,354



$ 300,040



RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues $ 236,532



$ 177,221



$ 631,214



$ 579,691

























Operating expenses:





















Cost of transportation and other services

179,732





129,440





473,148





420,419

Operating partner commissions

23,761





20,352





66,386





69,899

Personnel costs

14,229





14,412





40,741





44,487

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,688





8,027





17,910





22,370

Depreciation and amortization

4,174





4,282





12,418





12,413

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





—





—





328

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,500





3





4,350





52

Total operating expenses

231,084





176,516





614,953





569,968

























Income from operations

5,448





705





16,261





9,723

























Other income (expense):





















Interest income

3





17





14





50

Interest expense

(611)





(752)





(1,919)





(2,070)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

14





169





(158)





120

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

(512)





—





(642)





—

Gain on forgiveness of debt

1,414





—





1,414





—

Other

281





89





663





164

Total other income (expense)

589





(477)





(628)





(1,736)

























Income before income taxes

6,037





228





15,633





7,987

























Income tax expense

(976)





(102)





(3,455)





(1,850)

























Net income

5,061





126





12,178





6,137

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(77)





(73)





(294)





(262)

























Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,984



$ 53



$ 11,884



$ 5,875

























Other comprehensive income:





















Foreign currency translation gain

567





711





173





677

Comprehensive income $ 5,628



$ 837



$ 12,351



$ 6,814

























Income per share:





















Basic $ 0.10



$ —



$ 0.24



$ 0.12

Diluted $ 0.10



$ —



$ 0.23



$ 0.11

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

50,034,950





49,577,370





49,807,932





49,667,243

Diluted

51,359,441





50,974,994





51,131,806





51,266,348



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

RADIANT LOGISTICS, INC.

Reconciliation of Total Revenues to Net Revenues, Net Income

to Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(unaudited)

As used in this report, Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are presented herein because they are important metrics used by management to evaluate and understand the performance of the ongoing operations of Radiant's business. For Adjusted Net Income, management uses a 24.5% tax rate to calculate the provision for income taxes to normalize Radiant's tax rate to that of its competitors and to compare Radiant's reporting periods with different effective tax rates. In addition, in arriving at Adjusted Net Income, the Company adjusts for certain non-cash charges and significant items that are not part of regular operating activities. These adjustments include income taxes, depreciation and amortization, change in fair value of contingent consideration, transition costs, lease termination costs, acquisition related costs, litigation costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts, and gain on forgiveness of debt.

We commonly refer to the term "net revenues" when commenting about our Company and the results of operations. Net revenues are a Non-GAAP measure calculated as revenues less directly related operations and expenses attributed to the Company's services. We believe net revenues are a better measurement than are total revenues when analyzing and discussing the effectiveness of our business and is used as a portion of a key metric the Company uses to discuss its progress.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of income and does not include the effects of interest, taxes, and the "non-cash" effects of depreciation and amortization on long-term assets. Companies have some discretion as to which elements of depreciation and amortization are excluded in the EBITDA calculation. We exclude all depreciation charges related to technology and equipment, and all amortization charges (including amortization of leasehold improvements). We then further adjust EBITDA to exclude changes in fair value of contingent consideration, expenses specifically attributable to acquisitions, transition and lease termination costs, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, extraordinary items, share-based compensation expense, litigation expenses unrelated to our core operations, gain on forgiveness of debt, MM&D start-up costs and other non-cash charges. While management considers EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA useful in analyzing our results, it is not intended to replace any presentation included in our consolidated financial statements.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, represent a useful method of assessing the performance of our operating activities, as they reflect our earnings trends without the impact of certain non-cash charges and other non-recurring charges. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the GAAP financial information by providing additional insight regarding results of operations to allow a comparison to other companies, many of whom use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, these non-GAAP financial measures will not be defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable to other companies. Net Revenues, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any of the consolidated statements of comprehensive income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as an indication of Radiant's operating performance or liquidity.

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Net Revenues (Non-GAAP measure) 2021



2020



2021



2020

Total revenues $ 236,532



$ 177,221



$ 631,214



$ 579,691

Cost of transportation and other services

179,732





129,440





473,148





420,419

























Net revenues $ 56,800



$ 47,781



$ 158,066



$ 159,272

Net margin

24.0 %



27.0 %



25.0 %



27.5 %

(In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA 2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,984



$ 53



$ 11,884



$ 5,875

Income tax expense

976





102





3,455





1,850

Depreciation and amortization

4,174





4,282





12,418





12,413

Net interest expense

608





735





1,905





2,020

























EBITDA

10,742





5,172





29,662





22,158

























Share-based compensation

303





409





774





1,306

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,500





3





4,350





52

Acquisition related costs

—





183





35





495

Litigation costs

256





400





433





832

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





59





—





387

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

512





—





642





—

Gain on forgiveness of debt

(1,414)





—





(1,414)





—

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

(14)





(169)





158





(120)

























Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,885



$ 6,057



$ 34,640



$ 25,110

Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Net Revenues)

22.7 %



12.7 %



21.9 %



15.8 %

(In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income 2021



2020



2021



2020

GAAP net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,984



$ 53



$ 11,884



$ 5,875

Adjustments to net income:





















Income tax expense

976





102





3,455





1,850

Depreciation and amortization

4,174





4,282





12,418





12,413

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,500





3





4,350





52

Acquisition related costs

—





183





35





495

Litigation costs

256





400





433





832

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





59





—





387

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

512





—





642





—

Gain on forgiveness of debt

(1,414)





—





(1,414)





—

Amortization of debt issuance costs

129





170





393





278

























Adjusted net income before income taxes

12,117





5,252





32,196





22,182

























Provision for income taxes at 24.5%

(2,969)





(1,287)





(7,888)





(5,435)

























Adjusted net income $ 9,148



$ 3,965



$ 24,308



$ 16,747

























Adjusted net income per common share:





















Basic $ 0.18



$ 0.08



$ 0.49



$ 0.34

Diluted $ 0.18



$ 0.08



$ 0.48



$ 0.33

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

50,034,950





49,577,370





49,807,932





49,667,243

Diluted

51,359,441





50,974,994





51,131,806





51,266,348



(In thousands)

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA: Three months

ended

March 31,

2021



Three months

ended

December 31,

2020



Three months

ended

September 30,

2020



Three months

ended

June 30,

2020



Twelve months

ended

March 31,

2021

Net income attributable to Radiant Logistics, Inc. $ 4,984



$ 3,812



$ 3,088



$ 4,665



$ 16,549

Income tax expense

976





1,402





1,078





1,307





4,763

Depreciation and amortization

4,174





4,085





4,159





4,157





16,575

Net interest expense

608





725





571





806





2,710































EBITDA

10,742





10,024





8,896





10,935





40,597































Share-based compensation

303





327





144





358





1,132

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,500





1,850





—





1,700





6,050

Acquisition related costs

—





1





34





82





117

Litigation costs

256





26





151





229





662

Transition, lease termination, and other costs

—





—





—





199





199

Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts

512





109





21





(600)





42

Gain on forgiveness of debt

(1,414)





—





—





—





(1,414)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(14)





193





(21)





245





403































Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,885



$ 12,530



$ 9,225



$ 13,148



$ 47,788



SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Related Links

http://radiantdelivers.com

