Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For First Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE MKT: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 12, at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern



DIAL-IN: US (844) 369-8774; Intl. (862) 298-0844



REPLAY: November 13, 2019 at 9:30 AM Eastern to November 26, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern

US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331

Replay ID number: 56571

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or through www.InvestorCalendar.com.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE MKT: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

