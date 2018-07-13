Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Fourth Fiscal Quarter And Year Ended June 30, 2018
BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Thursday, September 13, at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2018.
The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.
Conference Call Details
Date/Time:
Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern
DIAL-IN:
US (877) 407-8031; Intl. (201) 689-8031
REPLAY:
September 14, 2018 at 9:30 AM Eastern to September 27, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern
US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331
Replay ID number: 37399
Webcast Details
This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or through www.InvestorCalendar.com.
About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)
Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
