Radiant Logistics To Host Investor Call To Discuss Financial Results For Third Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company, will host a conference call on Monday, May 11, at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Monday, May 11, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern



DIAL-IN: US (844) 407-9500; Intl. (862) 298-0850



REPLAY: May 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern

US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331

Replay ID number: 34585

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/34585 .

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third party logistics and multi-modal transportation services delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage and materials management and distribution solutions to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.

Related Links

http://radiantdelivers.com

