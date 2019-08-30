Radiant Logistics to Present at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a third party logistics and multimodal transportation services company, today announced that Bohn Crain, the company's founder and chief executive officer will participate at the Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference to be held at The Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston, MA. Mr. Crain will be presenting on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 9:05 a.m. (EDT) with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference to discuss the Company's strategy for continued growth.

The Radiant presentation will be available for the public to access via the Investor Relations section of the Radiant corporate Website, www.radiantdelivers.com, or at http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen56/RLGT/.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Radiant Logistics management, please contact your Cowen representative directly or the company at IR@radiantdelivers.com.

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) is a third-party logistics and multimodal transportation services company delivering advanced supply chain solutions through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations across North America. Through its comprehensive service offering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truck and rail brokerage services and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

