Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning makes Inc. 5000 for second year in a row
Leading Austin plumbing and HVAC company named one of America's fastest-growing private companies
Aug 12, 2020, 07:04 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning, Austin's leading plumbing and HVAC provider, has ranked No. 2647 on the notable Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row for their continued growth. The ranking showcases significant growth for the company, which came in at No. 4712 on the 2019 list.
In the past year, Radiant has seen more than 50% year-over-year growth and has hired over 34 new employees since March. The announcement comes on the heels of several other awards this year, including Austin Business Journal's list of best workplaces for the third year in a row and the inaugural Inc. 5000 Series: Texas.
"Our continued growth is directly related to the quality of our workplace culture and our dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our team," said Brad Casebier, co-owner of Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning. "Our employees know that we care about them and that continues to draw the most qualified technicians to us."
Radiant has become an Austin favorite for its customer service and popular TV and radio advertising spots, but its quest for business excellence has drawn national attention from both the industry and prospective employees.
The company continues to reinvent itself. In late 2019, industry veteran Keith Mercurio joined the business as its new director of leadership development.
"We're constantly striving to build a better company for our staff and the customers we serve," said Radiant co-owner Sarah Casebier. "We've achieved amazing growth, and we celebrate every milestone. But each new day is another day we can aim to take Radiant to the next level, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for our team."
For more information about Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning, visit https://www.radiantplumbing.com.
About Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning
Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning is an award-winning plumbing and HVAC specialist, offering premier home service to the greater Austin area. Radiant strives to be a model for local businesses by providing outstanding customer experiences and some of the best jobs in Austin. Radiant also believes in giving back to the community through contributions to charitable organizations involved in water safety and distribution. For more information visit https://radiantplumbing.com or call 512-263-9988.
