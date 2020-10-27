Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning named to Austin Business Journal's Fast 50 list

"It's such an honor to be named to the Fast 50 again," Sarah Casebier, co-owner of Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning, said. "We always strive to be the best plumbing and HVAC business in the area, and through the support of the Austin community, and the dedication of our employees, we have grown at an incredible rate this year."

Radiant, well known in the Austin area for its customer service and company culture, also has a reputation for innovative advertising campaigns. The company has enjoyed steady growth in 2020, with revenue on track to increase 63% by the end of this year. Since March, Radiant has added 36 new employees to its company roster.

"We attribute much of our growth and success to our employees," Radiant co-owner Brad Casebier said. "We believe in hard work and trust, but our culture also incorporates feedback from our employees and our amazing customers so we can continue to make our service even better. We are thankful for our success in Austin, and plan on continuing to provide customers with great service and safety protocols."

The Austin Business Journal Fast 50: Fastest Growing Companies list ranks private companies on growth over three years in two categories: companies with $10 million or more in annual revenue and companies with less than $10 million in annual revenue.

For more information about Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning, visit https://www.radiantplumbing.com .

