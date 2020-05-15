Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning reminds homeowners to maintain healthy IAQ

"IAQ is something people should think about year-round, but it's especially urgent under current conditions," said Brad Casebier, president and founder of Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning. "Poor air quality inside the home can exacerbate allergies and asthma, and it's extremely important right now to maintain good respiratory health to minimize the risk posed by COVID-19."

Casebier advises homeowners take basic precautions to prevent the accumulation of dust, animal hair and other irritants:

Maintain a regular housecleaning schedule and eliminate clutter, where dust can settle.

Keep pets washed and brushed.

Use exhaust fans in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Open windows and circulate air with ceiling or room fans to keep the air in your home fresh.

Regular HVAC maintenance, including changing air filters and annual tune-ups, will ensure optimal efficiency and prevent the system from circulating dust and allergens. Routine maintenance also saves energy, reduces utility costs and extends the life of the system.

"Proper HVAC maintenance is a major factor in IAQ," Casebier said. "Combined with these other simple preventive steps, tune-ups and inspections will protect the environment in your home from irritants and allergens that have a negative impact on comfort and health. It's also easier and more effective to maintain a healthy IAQ than it is to fix an air quality issue, which can be inconvenient and expensive."

Casebier and Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning have taken a proactive approach to safety during the COVID-19 outbreak in order to continue providing reliable essential services to the Austin area. The company's reliance on cloud computing for dispatch, scheduling, service, sales, meetings and training allowed the company to implement a work-from-home program quickly and efficiently, and technicians are committed to following rigorous safety guidelines on service calls, including social distancing, wearing personal protective equipment and frequently sanitizing any surfaces they touch.

