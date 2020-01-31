Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning suggests Austin residents add water conservation to list of New Year's resolutions

"Residents of Austin got a first-hand lesson in conservation in 2018," said Brad Casebier, president and founder of Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning. "Continuing to practice core daily habits could help prevent future shortages."

Casebier says remembering these simple daily habits in 2020 will help homeowners keep their conservation resolution:

Turn off taps and faucets when water is not being directly used.

Avoid running the tap to allow water to heat up or cool down.

Ensure appliances like dishwashers and washing machines are full before running them.

Use an irrigation runtime calculator , as recommended by Austin Water Utility.

, as recommended by Austin Water Utility. Replace leaking pipes, toilets, faucets, and any outdated appliances that require a water hookup.

Casebier points to both environmental and financial reasons for making water conservation a priority.

"Homeowners pay around $70 per month for normal water consumption, which is between 80 and 100 gallons per day," Casebier said. "Using just 30 gallons less each day can save a household almost $40 a month. Even when we are not experiencing shortages, our water usage impacts our lives."

Radiant's website offers resources for homeowners to educate themselves on some of the structural reasons behind water waste, such as undetected plumbing leaks.

For more information about Radiant, please visit https://radiantplumbing.com/.

About Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning

Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning is an award-winning plumbing and HVAC specialist, offering premier home service to the greater Austin area. Radiant strives to be a model for local businesses by providing outstanding customer experiences and some of the best jobs in Austin. Radiant also believes in giving back to the community through contributions to charitable organizations involved in water safety and distribution. For more information visit https://radiantplumbing.com or call 512-263-9988.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning

Related Links

https://radiantplumbing.com

