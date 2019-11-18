Radiant Plumbing Earns 2019 Awards for Service Excellence and Business Growth

Radiant Plumbing ranked 21st in Austin's Fast 50, presented by the Austin Business Journal. The Austin Fast 50 Awards recognizes Central Texas independent businesses for exceptional revenue growth over the three most recent fiscal years. Financial information is verified by a specified local accounting firm and companies must have generated a minimum of $500,000 in revenue in 2016 to be eligible for nomination. In 2016, Radiant Plumbing had an annual net revenue of $7.7 million. By 2018, Radiant Plumbing increased its net revenue to $13 million.

"We were competing against some great businesses this year," said Brad Casebier, owner of Radiant Plumbing. "Austin is home to a lot of different industries, and we were the only home service company ranked in the Fast 50 Awards. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone on the Radiant team. Our goal is to continue growing, and for that to happen, we need the best talent to join us in serving the Austin community."

Radiant Plumbing was also awarded the Best of Austin in the HVAC and Plumbing categories for the second consecutive year. The Best of Austin awards began in 1990 as a collaborative effort between The Austin Chronicle's audience members and the staff. Categories for these awards include arts and entertainment, nightlife, services, shopping and more. The Austin Chronicle has given over 300 awards to local businesses since 1990.

"Being named the Best of Austin in two categories is a great accomplishment for our team," Casebier said. "The two awards go hand-in-hand. We're delivering excellent service to the community, and we are receiving more business because of those efforts. Our team believes in our culture of excellence, and it's represented by these awards from The Austin Chronicle and the Austin Business Journal."

For more information about Radiant Plumbing or available positions, please visit https://info.radiantplumbing.com/careers.

About Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning

Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning is a home-service company offering premier home service to the greater Austin area. Radiant's core purpose is to provide the highest-possible quality customer experience, provide Radiant employees the absolute best jobs in Austin, and be an example of a well-run business. Radiant also believes in giving back to the community through various charitable opportunities. For more information, visit https://radiantplumbing.com/ or call 512-263-9988.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

President, Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

SOURCE Radiant Plumbing & Air Conditioning

Related Links

https://radiantplumbing.com/undefined

