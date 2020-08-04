Radiation Business Solutions Continues To Grow National Radiation Oncology Network Through Acquisition Of MBR Medical Billing, Inc.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiation Business Solutions (RBS) announced that they have reached an agreement to purchase MBR Medical Billing, Inc., a radiation oncology medical billing company with offices in State College, PA and Lewistown, PA, effective July 31, 2020.

"Over 1,800 patients every day will be positively impacted by our combined team. The MBR acquisition edges us closer to our national goal of 4,000 daily radiation oncology patients with reduced financial toxicity. MBR has excelled in building long term physician relationships, and I am grateful we have joined forces," said Daniel Moore, Chief Executive Officer of RBS. "We believe the national coalition of radiation oncologists represented by RBS have a stronger voice in the new dialogues with payors, hospitals, and government agencies than any of us could accomplish independently. We are impacting more patients and championing more radiation oncologists with this transaction – a rising tide lifts all boats!"

James Matthews, President of MBR, says, "Finding the right company to acquire us was a long and careful process as we searched for an organization that shared similar values, would maintain the MBR team, and had specialty expertise in radiation therapy. I am confident that RBS will continue to provide the 'all about the clients' level of service and relationships that my team and I have built."

MBR employees will be joining RBS, including Stuart Hess, who will now serve as Vice President, Northeast Operations.

Radiation Business Solutions, headquartered in Joelton, Tennessee, provides billing, management, de novo center development, and joint venture opportunity to radiation oncologists in both freestanding and hospital centers. With the addition of MBR, RBS now serves nearly 120 physicians at over 60 cancer centers located in 23 states. RBS also owns and operates four freestanding radiation oncology centers through the company's development arm, RBS Evolution, and has partnered with Apollo Healthcare to provide value to proton centers as well. For more information, please visit www.RadiationBusiness.com.

