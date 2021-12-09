Radiation Dose Management Solution Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.96%: by Solution (services and products) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Global Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

One of the key factors driving growth in the radiation dose management solution market is the increasing adoption of medical imaging equipment. The conduction of medical imaging examinations is steadily increasing owing to the rising prevalence of various diseases. Globally, ionizing radiation is used for imaging in more than 70 million diagnostic radiology procedures and 700,000 diagnostic NM procedures every week. There has also been a significant increase in the number of interventional radiological procedures. The increasing demand for medical imaging examinations has led to an increase in the demand for various medical imaging equipment. The growing trend of replacing legacy medical imaging systems with technologically advanced systems and the increasing focus on early diagnosis and prevention also drive the adoption of medical imaging equipment, which, in turn, will increase the demand for radiation dose management solutions.

The high cost of healthcare technology solutions will be a major challenge for the radiation dose management solution market during the forecast period. Depending on the study volume, the cost of a radiation dose monitoring software ranges between $15,000 and $20,000 per hospital per year. Vendors purchasing software such as DoseWise, offered by Koninklijke Philips, also need to incur costs on server fees. End-users also need to spend on additional staff to manage information governance and software compatibility arrangements for proper installation and use of these technologies. A significant portion of small- and mid-sized hospitals may not have adequate patient pools to justify the budgeting of radiation dose management software financially. This limits the growth of the global radiation dose management solution market.

Major Five Radiation Dose Management Solution Companies:

Bayer AG

Bracco Spa

Canon Inc.

Fortive Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for radiation dose management solutions in North America. However, the market growth rate in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, the presence of established vendors, and the increased adoption of technologically advanced radiation dose management solutions will facilitate the radiation dose management solution market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Products - size and forecast 2020-2025

Radiation Dose Management Solution Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.96% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 166.06 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.90 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bayer AG, Bracco Spa, Canon Inc., Fortive Corp., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Guerbet, Koninklijke Philips NV, PACSHealth LLC, and Sectra AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

