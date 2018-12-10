Radiation Syndrome Treatment: Global Market Analysis 2019-2023 - The Increase in Nuclear Testing is a Key Driver for Market Growth
The radiation syndrome treatment market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of regenerative therapy. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in nuclear testing. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the difficulty to diagnose radiation syndrome.
The advent of regenerative therapy is expected to help the market grow. The global radiation syndrome treatment market has seen strong advances in terms of treatment options. The advent of regenerative medicines such as stem-cell therapy is one among such advances. In stem-cell therapy, the stem cells are taken from the patient and are re-inserted to replace the damaged cells to treat or prevent a disease.
The increasing nuclear testing in South-East Asia in recent years has resulted in the rise in the symptoms of radiation toxicity and exposure in nearby countries. also, various scientists and pharmaceutical companies believe that the increasing testing of nuclear launches cause significant damage to the environment.
A major share of the global radiation syndrome treatment market is dominated by acute radiation syndrome, which is highly progressive by nature. Acute radiation effects the patients in less than 24 hours of exposure to radiation. The lack of diagnostic devices for radiation syndrome is major challenge faced by the market.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Amgen and Neumedicines the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in nuclear testing and the advent of regenerative therapy, will provide considerable growth opportunities to radiation syndrome treatment manufactures.
Key Players
- Amgen
- Neumedicines
- Partner Therapeutics
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals
- Onconova Therapeutics
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. The market is expected to witness the emergence of many international and regional radiation syndrome therapeutic companies who offer therapeutics for the treatment of HSC syndrome, CNS syndrome, GI syndrome, and cardiovascular syndrome caused by radiation poisoning.
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISEASE
- Market segmentation by disease
- Comparison by disease
- HSC syndrome - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- CNS syndrome - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- GI syndrome - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Cardiovascular syndrome - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by disease
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen
- Neumedicines
- Onconova Therapeutics
- Partner Therapeutics
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals
