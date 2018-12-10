Radiation Syndrome Treatment: Global Market Analysis 2019-2023 - The Increase in Nuclear Testing is a Key Driver for Market Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The radiation syndrome treatment market will register a CAGR of more than 6% by 2023.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of regenerative therapy. According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in nuclear testing. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the difficulty to diagnose radiation syndrome.

The advent of regenerative therapy is expected to help the market grow. The global radiation syndrome treatment market has seen strong advances in terms of treatment options. The advent of regenerative medicines such as stem-cell therapy is one among such advances. In stem-cell therapy, the stem cells are taken from the patient and are re-inserted to replace the damaged cells to treat or prevent a disease.

The increasing nuclear testing in South-East Asia in recent years has resulted in the rise in the symptoms of radiation toxicity and exposure in nearby countries. also, various scientists and pharmaceutical companies believe that the increasing testing of nuclear launches cause significant damage to the environment.



A major share of the global radiation syndrome treatment market is dominated by acute radiation syndrome, which is highly progressive by nature. Acute radiation effects the patients in less than 24 hours of exposure to radiation. The lack of diagnostic devices for radiation syndrome is major challenge faced by the market.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Amgen and Neumedicines the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in nuclear testing and the advent of regenerative therapy, will provide considerable growth opportunities to radiation syndrome treatment manufactures.

Key Players

Amgen

Neumedicines

Partner Therapeutics

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Onconova Therapeutics

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. The market is expected to witness the emergence of many international and regional radiation syndrome therapeutic companies who offer therapeutics for the treatment of HSC syndrome, CNS syndrome, GI syndrome, and cardiovascular syndrome caused by radiation poisoning.



