Radiation Therapy Equipment 2017-2025 - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019 - Varian and Elekta Rule the Radiotherapy Equipment Market

The report also offers separate analysis for Proton Therapy Systems market at global and regional level. This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Radiation Therapy Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Therapy Types:



External Beam Radiation Therapy

Internal Radiation Therapy

Systemic Radiation Therapy

The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Accuray Incorporated ( USA )

) BrainLab AG ( Germany )

) Elekta AB ( Sweden )

) GE Healthcare (UK)

Hitachi America , Ltd. ( USA )

, Ltd. ( ) IBA Group ( Belgium )

) Nordion, Inc. ( Canada )

) Philips Healthcare ( USA )

) RaySearch Laboratories AB ( Sweden )

) Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Varian Medical Systems, Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical Treatment Option for Cancer Patients

Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care

Milestones in Evolution of Cancer Care Technologies

Bright Prospects Ahead for Radiation Therapy Equipment Market

Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market

Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Asia-Pacific: Rapidly Evolving Regional Market

Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy - A Major Driver

Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide

External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: Largest Product Category

Linear Accelerator (LINAC) - Vital Constituent of EBRT

LINACs Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment

MRI-LINACs - To Revolutionize Cancer Care

Forecasts Remain Robust for Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment

Shrinking Demand for Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment

Hospitals Focus on Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) for Better Outcomes

Types of IMRT

Rotational IMRT Gains Popularity

Stereotactic Radio Surgery - A Treatment with Rising Preference

Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance

4D ART - Adds New Dimension

Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Gaining Ground

Demand for Oncology Information Systems (OIS) on Rise

Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs

Treatment Planning Continues to Grow in Significance

Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning Platforms

Fusion Helps in Enhancing Accuracy

Dosage Monitoring

Automation

Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning

MRI for Optimum Outcomes

PET Imaging

Four-Dimensional CT Scanning

Convergence of PET & CT Images for Treatment Planning

Dynamic contrast-enhanced CT/MRI

Technological Innovations Focus on Improving Treatment Accuracy

Hybrid Systems Enable Superior Treatment Efficacy

Computer Simulators Improve Radiation Therapy Outcomes

Nano Particles in Cancer Treatment

Microbeam Radiation Therapy Revisited

ION Beam Therapy Gains Attention

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy: A New Technology

Unleashing the Power of Plasma

Japan NCC's Novel Boron Neutron Capture Therapy

Novocure's NovoTTF-100A for Effective Glioblastoma Treatment

Mobetron - Radiation Therapy on the Wheels

Copper(II)-diacetyl-bis(N4-methylthiosemicarbazone) PET (Cu-ATSM PET)

High-Dose Radiation Treatment Found to Reduce Side Effects in Prostate Cancer Treatment

High-Energy Rays Radiation Therapy for Treating Oral Cancer

Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech Equipment

Personalized Radiation Therapy - The Way Forward

Expanding Aging Population & Increased Risk of Cancer to Drive Market Growth

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Shortage of Medical Professionals & Systems

Patient Comfort



4. PROTON THERAPY - AN INSIGHT

Proton Therapy - Revolutionizing the Industry

Intensely-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) - The Future of Proton Therapy

High Cost - A Barrier to Adoption

Technological Advancements to Lower Cost of Therapy



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Radiation Therapy: Introduction

Treatment Scenario

Radiation Therapy Treatment Team

Treatment Costs

Types of Radiation Therapy

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy

Conventional External Beam Radiotherapy

Stereotactic Radiation

Particle Therapy or Proton Therapy

Auger Therapy

Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy

Technical Scope of Brachytherapy

Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)

Other Forms of Radiation Therapy

Photoradiation Therapy (PRT)

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)

Limitations of Conventional Radiation Therapy Techniques

Components, Simulators, Planning Systems, & Accessories - A Review

Linear Accelerators (LINACs)

Accelerator - Down to Nuts & Bolts

Clinical Demands and Device Characteristics

Dual X-ray Energy Linear Accelerator - Numerous Energy Offerings

Price - A Direct Functionality of Features

Beam Energy and Dose Rates - Deciding Factors

Isocentric Units - The Prevalent Form in Accelerators

Subsystem Design Factors

Bending Magnet Systems - For Smooth Functioning

Dosimetry System - Regulating the Radiation Dosage

Beam Steering Systems - Directing the Flow

Cobalt-60

Characteristics of Cobalt-60 Machines

Major features of Cobalt-60 Radioisotope

Competitive Edge: Cobalt 60 Units vs. Linear Accelerators

Comparative Assessment of Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units and Linear Accelerators

Benefits of LINACs over Cobalt 60 Units

Radiation Therapy Simulator

CT Simulation Systems

Major Systems of Radiation Therapy Simulator

Mechanical Systems

Principles of Operations

Treatment Planning System: An Innovative Technique in Radiation Therapy

Radiotherapy Accessories

Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices

Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices

Different Types of Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices

Patient Targeting System

Field-Shaping Devices

Dose-Modifying Devices

Treatment Setup and Delivery Devices

Breast Bridge with a Rolling-Ball Angle Inclinometer

Squeeze Bridge Device

Beam Alignment Device

Arm Board

Tilt Board

Shoulder Reactor

Mylar Window Table Insert

Clamps

Treatment Verification and Quality Assurance Devices



6. CANCER THERAPY - EPIDEMIOLOGY

Stages of Cancer

Types of Cancer

Breast Cancer

Treatment Options

Major Developments in the Treatment Area of Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Esophageal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Technological Developments

Cures

Enhanced Therapies

Prevention and Public Awareness

Better Screening and Earlier Detection

Other Emerging Therapies

Cancer Treatment - A Cost Analysis



7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

Varian and Elekta Rule the Radiotherapy Equipment Market

Leading Players in the Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accuray, Elekta, Varian and Others

Overview of Select Popular Radiotherapy Equipment

CyberKnife

Gamma Knife

TomoTherapy

Comparison of Select Radiotherapy Systems

LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta

Leading Players in the Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of New Orders for Elekta, Varian and Others

Leading Players in the Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Elekta, Varian and Others

Exit of Siemens Healthcare Opens Doors for Windfall Gains

Siemens Healthcare Worldwide Installed Base of Linear Accelerators (2013)

IBA Remains the Predominant Provider of Proton Therapy Equipment

Leading Vendors in the Global Proton Therapy Systems Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Hitachi, IBA, Mevion, ProTom, Sumitomo, Varian and Others

Leading Players in the Proton Therapy Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Treatment Rooms Ordered for Hitachi, IBA, ProNova, Sumitomo and Varian

Philips, Varian & Elekta: Leading Vendors of Treatment Planning Systems

Leading Players in the Global Treatment Planning System Software Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Elekta, Philips, Varian and Others



7.1 Focus on Select Global Players



7.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Philips and MIM Software to Enhance Radiation Therapy Treatment Planning

Accuray Discloses Phase 3 SBRT Randomized Trial Data

Brainlab Unveils ExacTrac Dynamic

Royal Philips Rolls Out Pinnacle Evolution Treatment Planning Software

Varian Unveils ProBeam 360 Single-Room Proton Therapy System

Accuray Announces New Radiation Therapy Innovations

Accuray Bags AERB Type Approval for Radixact X9 System in India

Brainlab Unveils Hi-Res Planning Algorithm

IBA and RaySearch Team Up to Develop First Online Adaptive Proton Therapy Workflow

Toshiba Medical Introduces Galan RT Solutions Suite of Radiation Therapy Tools

RaySearch Launches RayStation 6* Treatment Planning System



7.3 Recent Industry Activity

Accuray and CNNC to Establish Joint Venture in China

Hitachi America Shifts Bay Area Offices to Santa Clara Square

Oklahoma Proton Center Selects RayStation Treatment Planning System

IBA Inaugurates Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai, India

IBA Bags Government Contract to Supply ProteusPLUS Proton Therapy Solution in Shenzhen, China

Nordion (Canada) Acquires Cobalt-60 Production Technology Patents from GEH

IBA to Install ProteusONE* System for China CNNR

Siriraj Hospital Deploys Elekta's Versa HD LINAC Radiation Therapy Systems

Varian to Supply Radiation Therapy Equipment to Mediheal Group of Hospitals, Kenya

Elekta to Supply Infinity and Synergy Systems to IMSS, Mexico

Accuray Agrees to Deliver Radixact Systems to Apollo Hospitals Group

BWX Technologies Snaps Up Nordion from Sotera Health

Hitachi Obtains US FDA 510(k) Clearance for Commercialization RGPT

Mitsubishi Electric to Transfer Particle Therapy System Business to Hitachi

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Transfers X Radiation Therapy Equipment Business to Hitachi

ViewRay Gains FDA Clearance to Market MRIdian Linac System

IBA Inks Contract with Quirnsalud to Install ProteusONE in Madrid

Universities of Brussels Select IBA as Preferred Vendor

Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Chooses RayStation for Proton Therapy

Varian to Provide Advanced Radiotherapy Technology & Eclipse to Shanghai-based Hospitals

Elekta to Deploy Versa HD Linear Accelerators in Andulasia

Elekta Receives FDA's Approval for Venezia Image-Guided Brachytherapy Applicator

London-based Cancer Centers Selects Varian's TrueBeam Linear Accelerators

IBA, Philips and Proton Partners Team Up to Build Compact Proton Therapy System in Middle East

Florida Hospital Waterman Deploys Varian's TrueBeam Radiotherapy System

IBA and Nelco Enter into Co-Marketing Agreement for Proteus ONE in North America



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)

The United States (27)

(27) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (15)

(15) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

