Radiation Therapy Equipment 2017-2025 - Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019 - Varian and Elekta Rule the Radiotherapy Equipment Market
Jun 13, 2019, 10:45 ET
The report also offers separate analysis for Proton Therapy Systems market at global and regional level. This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Radiation Therapy Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Therapy Types:
- External Beam Radiation Therapy
- Internal Radiation Therapy
- Systemic Radiation Therapy
The report profiles 45 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accuray Incorporated (USA)
- BrainLab AG (Germany)
- Elekta AB (Sweden)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- Hitachi America, Ltd. (USA)
- IBA Group (Belgium)
- Nordion, Inc. (Canada)
- Philips Healthcare (USA)
- RaySearch Laboratories AB (Sweden)
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Radiation Therapy: An Effective, Affordable, Non-Surgical Treatment Option for Cancer Patients
Radiation Therapy Equipment: Enabling Best-in-Class Cancer Care
Milestones in Evolution of Cancer Care Technologies
Bright Prospects Ahead for Radiation Therapy Equipment Market
Developed Regions Dominate Radiotherapy Equipment Market
Replacement Demand Drives Revenue Growth in Developed Regions
Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
Asia-Pacific: Rapidly Evolving Regional Market
Underserved Demand for Radiation Oncology Therapy - A Major Driver
Sustained Increase in Healthcare Spending Creates Conducive Environment
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Top Ten Causes of Death Worldwide
External Beam Radiotherapy Equipment: Largest Product Category
Linear Accelerator (LINAC) - Vital Constituent of EBRT
LINACs Replace Conventional Radiotherapy Equipment
MRI-LINACs - To Revolutionize Cancer Care
Forecasts Remain Robust for Systemic Radiation Therapy Equipment
Shrinking Demand for Internal Radiation Therapy Equipment
Hospitals Focus on Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) for Better Outcomes
Types of IMRT
Rotational IMRT Gains Popularity
Stereotactic Radio Surgery - A Treatment with Rising Preference
Adaptive Radiation Therapy (ART) Gains Significance
4D ART - Adds New Dimension
Image Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT) Gaining Ground
Demand for Oncology Information Systems (OIS) on Rise
Data-Intensive Radiation Oncology Promotes OIS Connection to EHRs
Treatment Planning Continues to Grow in Significance
Progressive Advancements Augment Use Case of Treatment Planning Platforms
Fusion Helps in Enhancing Accuracy
Dosage Monitoring
Automation
Increasing Role of Imaging in Treatment Planning
MRI for Optimum Outcomes
PET Imaging
Four-Dimensional CT Scanning
Convergence of PET & CT Images for Treatment Planning
Dynamic contrast-enhanced CT/MRI
Technological Innovations Focus on Improving Treatment Accuracy
Hybrid Systems Enable Superior Treatment Efficacy
Computer Simulators Improve Radiation Therapy Outcomes
Nano Particles in Cancer Treatment
Microbeam Radiation Therapy Revisited
ION Beam Therapy Gains Attention
Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)
3-D Conformal Radiation Therapy: A New Technology
Unleashing the Power of Plasma
Japan NCC's Novel Boron Neutron Capture Therapy
Novocure's NovoTTF-100A for Effective Glioblastoma Treatment
Mobetron - Radiation Therapy on the Wheels
Copper(II)-diacetyl-bis(N4-methylthiosemicarbazone) PET (Cu-ATSM PET)
High-Dose Radiation Treatment Found to Reduce Side Effects in Prostate Cancer Treatment
High-Energy Rays Radiation Therapy for Treating Oral Cancer
Need to Boost Productivity Accelerates Deployment of High-Tech Equipment
Personalized Radiation Therapy - The Way Forward
Expanding Aging Population & Increased Risk of Cancer to Drive Market Growth
Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success
Shortage of Medical Professionals & Systems
Patient Comfort
4. PROTON THERAPY - AN INSIGHT
Proton Therapy - Revolutionizing the Industry
Intensely-Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) - The Future of Proton Therapy
High Cost - A Barrier to Adoption
Technological Advancements to Lower Cost of Therapy
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Radiation Therapy: Introduction
Treatment Scenario
Radiation Therapy Treatment Team
Treatment Costs
Types of Radiation Therapy
External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT/XRT) or Teletherapy
Conventional External Beam Radiotherapy
Stereotactic Radiation
Particle Therapy or Proton Therapy
Auger Therapy
Internal Beam Radio Therapy/Brachytherapy
Technical Scope of Brachytherapy
Systemic Radioisotope Therapy (RIT)
Other Forms of Radiation Therapy
Photoradiation Therapy (PRT)
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Limitations of Conventional Radiation Therapy Techniques
Components, Simulators, Planning Systems, & Accessories - A Review
Linear Accelerators (LINACs)
Accelerator - Down to Nuts & Bolts
Clinical Demands and Device Characteristics
Dual X-ray Energy Linear Accelerator - Numerous Energy Offerings
Price - A Direct Functionality of Features
Beam Energy and Dose Rates - Deciding Factors
Isocentric Units - The Prevalent Form in Accelerators
Subsystem Design Factors
Bending Magnet Systems - For Smooth Functioning
Dosimetry System - Regulating the Radiation Dosage
Beam Steering Systems - Directing the Flow
Cobalt-60
Characteristics of Cobalt-60 Machines
Major features of Cobalt-60 Radioisotope
Competitive Edge: Cobalt 60 Units vs. Linear Accelerators
Comparative Assessment of Cobalt-60 Teletherapy Units and Linear Accelerators
Benefits of LINACs over Cobalt 60 Units
Radiation Therapy Simulator
CT Simulation Systems
Major Systems of Radiation Therapy Simulator
Mechanical Systems
Principles of Operations
Treatment Planning System: An Innovative Technique in Radiation Therapy
Radiotherapy Accessories
Tumor Localization and Treatment Simulation Devices
Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices
Different Types of Patient Restraint and Repositioning Devices
Patient Targeting System
Field-Shaping Devices
Dose-Modifying Devices
Treatment Setup and Delivery Devices
Breast Bridge with a Rolling-Ball Angle Inclinometer
Squeeze Bridge Device
Beam Alignment Device
Arm Board
Tilt Board
Shoulder Reactor
Mylar Window Table Insert
Clamps
Treatment Verification and Quality Assurance Devices
6. CANCER THERAPY - EPIDEMIOLOGY
Stages of Cancer
Types of Cancer
Breast Cancer
Treatment Options
Major Developments in the Treatment Area of Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Esophageal Cancer
Lung Cancer
Technological Developments
Cures
Enhanced Therapies
Prevention and Public Awareness
Better Screening and Earlier Detection
Other Emerging Therapies
Cancer Treatment - A Cost Analysis
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
Varian and Elekta Rule the Radiotherapy Equipment Market
Leading Players in the Global Radiation Therapy Equipment Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Accuray, Elekta, Varian and Others
Overview of Select Popular Radiotherapy Equipment
CyberKnife
Gamma Knife
TomoTherapy
Comparison of Select Radiotherapy Systems
LINACs Market: Dominated by Variant and Elekta
Leading Players in the Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of New Orders for Elekta, Varian and Others
Leading Players in the Global Linear Accelerators (LINACs) Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Elekta, Varian and Others
Exit of Siemens Healthcare Opens Doors for Windfall Gains
Siemens Healthcare Worldwide Installed Base of Linear Accelerators (2013)
IBA Remains the Predominant Provider of Proton Therapy Equipment
Leading Vendors in the Global Proton Therapy Systems Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base for Hitachi, IBA, Mevion, ProTom, Sumitomo, Varian and Others
Leading Players in the Proton Therapy Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Treatment Rooms Ordered for Hitachi, IBA, ProNova, Sumitomo and Varian
Philips, Varian & Elekta: Leading Vendors of Treatment Planning Systems
Leading Players in the Global Treatment Planning System Software Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Elekta, Philips, Varian and Others
7.1 Focus on Select Global Players
7.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Philips and MIM Software to Enhance Radiation Therapy Treatment Planning
Accuray Discloses Phase 3 SBRT Randomized Trial Data
Brainlab Unveils ExacTrac Dynamic
Royal Philips Rolls Out Pinnacle Evolution Treatment Planning Software
Varian Unveils ProBeam 360 Single-Room Proton Therapy System
Accuray Announces New Radiation Therapy Innovations
Accuray Bags AERB Type Approval for Radixact X9 System in India
Brainlab Unveils Hi-Res Planning Algorithm
IBA and RaySearch Team Up to Develop First Online Adaptive Proton Therapy Workflow
Toshiba Medical Introduces Galan RT Solutions Suite of Radiation Therapy Tools
RaySearch Launches RayStation 6* Treatment Planning System
7.3 Recent Industry Activity
Accuray and CNNC to Establish Joint Venture in China
Hitachi America Shifts Bay Area Offices to Santa Clara Square
Oklahoma Proton Center Selects RayStation Treatment Planning System
IBA Inaugurates Apollo Proton Cancer Centre in Chennai, India
IBA Bags Government Contract to Supply ProteusPLUS Proton Therapy Solution in Shenzhen, China
Nordion (Canada) Acquires Cobalt-60 Production Technology Patents from GEH
IBA to Install ProteusONE* System for China CNNR
Siriraj Hospital Deploys Elekta's Versa HD LINAC Radiation Therapy Systems
Varian to Supply Radiation Therapy Equipment to Mediheal Group of Hospitals, Kenya
Elekta to Supply Infinity and Synergy Systems to IMSS, Mexico
Accuray Agrees to Deliver Radixact Systems to Apollo Hospitals Group
BWX Technologies Snaps Up Nordion from Sotera Health
Hitachi Obtains US FDA 510(k) Clearance for Commercialization RGPT
Mitsubishi Electric to Transfer Particle Therapy System Business to Hitachi
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Transfers X Radiation Therapy Equipment Business to Hitachi
ViewRay Gains FDA Clearance to Market MRIdian Linac System
IBA Inks Contract with Quirnsalud to Install ProteusONE in Madrid
Universities of Brussels Select IBA as Preferred Vendor
Chang Gung Memorial Hospital Chooses RayStation for Proton Therapy
Varian to Provide Advanced Radiotherapy Technology & Eclipse to Shanghai-based Hospitals
Elekta to Deploy Versa HD Linear Accelerators in Andulasia
Elekta Receives FDA's Approval for Venezia Image-Guided Brachytherapy Applicator
London-based Cancer Centers Selects Varian's TrueBeam Linear Accelerators
IBA, Philips and Proton Partners Team Up to Build Compact Proton Therapy System in Middle East
Florida Hospital Waterman Deploys Varian's TrueBeam Radiotherapy System
IBA and Nelco Enter into Co-Marketing Agreement for Proteus ONE in North America
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 45 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 51)
- The United States (27)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (15)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (8)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
