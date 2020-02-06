Radical Candor and Mursion Launch VR Platform to Facilitate a Culture of Feedback

Radical Candor's proven feedback framework is a compass for candid conversations, guiding people to give feedback that's both kind and clear, specific and sincere. This exciting new partnership provides a playful-yet-effective way for people to practice their skills.

Powered by a blend of artificial and human intelligence, Mursion delivers real-time simulations that call for learners to be fully present in the moment. This realism offers a scalable and tailored experience for companies that want to practice skills like Radical Candor and turn them into daily behaviors.

Since its release in 2017, Radical Candor has inspired a global management revolution and launched a company of passionate professionals who have worked with hundreds of organizations around the world to help them create a culture of feedback, build cohesive teams, and achieve great results.

Radical Candor aims to amplify its impact by employing an array of customized VR simulations created with Mursion, providing learners of every professional level with an immersive experience to enhance their leadership practice. Simulations engage emotional, cognitive, and behavioral faculties for transformative, ongoing learning that is also scalable, consistent, and cost-effective.

"Empathy is at the heart of almost every single simulation that we do and consistently ranks among the top priorities of our customers," says Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson. "We are honored to partner with the leader in this field and excited about the impact that is possible when you pair Kim's model with our platform."

Mursion's individualized virtual reality simulations provide a new tool to help leaders apply the skills they learn with Radical Candor in a secure virtual environment.

"Radical Candor is easy to say, but hard to do," notes Kim Scott, author of the bestselling book Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity and co-founder of Radical Candor, LLC. "The best way to get better at it is to practice, and we're excited to partner with Mursion to provide opportunities for people to practice Radical Candor in a way that's safe, fun, and effective."

About Radical Candor

Radical Candor, LLC was founded in 2017 by Kim Scott and Jason Rosoff. An executive education company based on Kim Scott's best-selling book, Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing your Humanity, Radical Candor is deeply committed to helping people cultivate more caring and candid relationships at work.

About Mursion

Powered by a blend of artificial intelligence and live human interaction, Mursion provides immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace. Mursion simulations are designed for the modern workforce, staging interactions between learners and avatars to achieve the realism needed for measurable, high-impact results. Drawing upon research in learning science and psychology, Mursion harnesses the best in technology and human interaction to deliver outcomes for both learners and organizations.

