Radical Candor and Second City Works Take You from Haha to Aha with Improvising Radical Candor

Improvising Radical Candor is a suite of immersive, experiential learning programs that includes live events and digital content (currently in development). Using storytelling, improvisation and interactive exercises, Improvising Radical Candor empowers people to do the best work of their lives and build the best relationships of their careers.

"Practicing Radical Candor requires self-awareness and relational-awareness, and science suggests that improvisation can help make small yet significant behavioral changes," says Kelly Leonard, executive director of insights and applied improvisation at Second City Works. "We are thrilled to use our unique comedic sensibilities to help bring Radical Candor to life with the playfulness and humor for which The Second City is so well known."

Radical Candor and Second City Works will present "Improvising Development Feedback and Keeping Cool When Conversations Heat Up" at ATD May 20, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. The presentation will explain the core principles of Radical Candor (Caring Personally while Challenging Directly) and how the fundamentals of improv, like listening to understand, staying present and being others-focused, are crucial to its success.

"When Radical Candor is put into practice, communication flows, resentments that have festered come to the surface and get resolved, and people begin to love their work and the people they work with," says Scott, co-founder of Radical Candor, LLC. "We're thrilled to partner with Second City Works to use improv and help people practice the art and science of Radical Candor in a way that's entertaining and educational."

Improvising Radical Candor will provide teams and organizations with a framework and a shared vocabulary, empowering them to create a culture of guidance. "Like improv, Radical Candor provides a practical framework to help you develop conversational capacity in-the-moment, on the spot; building a practice you can use day to day, month to month and year to year," notes Jason Rosoff, Radical Candor, LLC CEO and co-founder.

The workshops, keynotes and forthcoming digital content are designed to provide people with the knowledge and tools to make Radical Candor a part of their daily lives. It's not a one and done, but rather an ongoing practice.

"Ultimately, our goal with Improvising Radical Candor is to get you from 'haha' to 'aha,'" says Steve Johnston, president and managing partner of Second City Works.

ABOUT IMPROVISING RADICAL CANDOR

Improvising Radical Candor is a co-production of Radical Candor, LLC and Second City Works. It is currently offered to teams and organizations as a live event in both a keynote and workshop format. A suite of digital content is also in development: videos and interactive exercises to inspire individuals and teams to practice the important skills of giving, receiving and encouraging feedback at work. By exercising Radical Candor through improvisation, teams learn the art of giving and receiving feedback while developing core improv fundamentals that emphasize skills like active listening, staying present and being others-focused. ImprovisingRadicalCandor.com

ABOUT RADICAL CANDOR

Radical Candor, LLC was founded in 2017 by Kim Scott and Jason Rosoff. An executive education company based on Kim Scott's best-selling book, Radical Candor: Be a Kickass Boss without Losing your Humanity, Radical Candor is committed to helping people cultivate more caring and candid relationships at work. Radical Candor has delivered workshops and keynotes in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, the UK and the U.S. at organizations of all sizes across a wide range of industries. radicalcandor.com

ABOUT SECOND CITY WORKS

The Second City has produced some of the most unforgettable satire and influential comedians of the last sixty years. Its pioneering methods inspire the mindsets and behaviors that lead to rapid innovation and incomparable content. Second City Works uses those same methods to create professional development, content and events that drive personal growth and organizational improvement. secondcityworks.com

