RADical Hope Partners With Colleges To Empower Students With Skills To Build Resilience

"Students arrive on campus needing mental, physical and emotional health skills," said RADical Hope CEO Liz Feld. "RADical Health gets right to the heart of it by empowering them with tools and resources to build resilience. We engage with schools that have a demonstrated commitment to the overall wellness of their student community. Our early partners are leading the way."

The Foundation will deliver the program completely free-of-charge to all partner schools with the goal of reaching one million students as soon as possible. The RADical Health Blueprint contains all the elements required for schools to execute the experience. The turnkey design of the program addresses the resource-constrained realities of higher learning institutions. In addition to full funding, RADical Health customizes an online platform for every school partner so students can use the program as an on-ramp to their own school's resources and activities.

RADical Hope was founded by Pam and Phil Martin following the 2017 suicide of their son, Chris Martin, during his junior year at Gonzaga University. The Foundation is committed to addressing America's youth mental health crisis by building resilience in young lives.

