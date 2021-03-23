Radio America Inks New Multi-Year Deal with Dana Loesch as Her Show Nears 200 Stations Nationwide

DALLAS, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning, nationally syndicated radio talk show host Dana Loesch signed a new multi-year deal with Radio America as she continues to dominate talk radio during the 12-3 p.m. ET hours, a time slot she has successfully occupied with The Dana Show since 2014. Dana's radio program is currently broadcast on nearly 200 stations (and growing) and her audience is currently in the top 10 of syndicated programs nationwide, according to TALKERS Magazine. As the most listened to female talk show host in the country, she has attracted a large and loyal following in syndication, expanding the news/talk audience to include more men and women in their 30s and 40s, something the aging format desperately needs.

"I have made bold decisions throughout my career, and one of them was starting my three-hour talk radio show in the same time-slot as the late, great Rush Limbaugh," said Dana Loesch, host of The Dana Show. "I am proud of how far The Dana Show has come, and I am honored to be the choice of so many radio stations across the country. While no one will ever replace Rush, I welcome his loyal listeners to the Dana Show as we maintain his conservative convictions and principles in a fresh, dynamic way that connects with young and old audiences alike -- and at a time when America needs it most."

Recent reports speculate another heir to Rush Limbaugh's throne, but as Michael Harrison, publisher of TALKERS magazine, pointed out, "There is no clear-cut favorite at this time." Harrison went on to mention Dana among the top hosts "being bandied about" for Rush's top spot. And for good reason. Dana is the #1 female radio talk show host in the country and the only woman among the top 10 hosts, making her a trailblazer in an industry long dominated by men.

The Dana Show's nearly 200 stations cover all regions of the country including markets such as New York, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Boston, Phoenix, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orlando, Tampa, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Jacksonville, Minneapolis, Raleigh, Omaha, Las Vegas, San Antonio and Washington DC to name a few, and internationally on the American Forces Radio Network. Her radio show's success recently led to a deal with The First TV, adding her show (in video) to their daily lineup, which includes Bill O'Reilly among others.

About Dana Loesch: Dana is a regular contributor to FOX News and has been invited to provide election analysis on FOX, CNN, and ABC. She has appeared on HBO and is currently in development for her own issues oriented TV show. She is the author of three books; her third book was released in 2020: the best selling Grace Canceled: How Outrage is Destroying Lives, Ending Debate, and Endangering Democracy. A Second Amendment advocate for well over a decade, Dana is one of the nation's premier voices for gun rights. A Christian, wife, mother, and dog lover, when not behind the mic, camera, or traveling around the country speaking on various issues, Dana enjoys playing Call of Duty, reading historical biographies, and dark wave music.

