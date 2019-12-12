Radio Communication Service (RCS) Joins the Mobile Communications America Family

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America (MCA), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today announces the addition of Radio Communication Service, Inc. (RCS), a communication solutions leader in South Carolina.

Founded in 1948 by Murl A. White, Sr., RCS has five locations in central South Carolina and is a premier Motorola service provider since 1951.

David White, President of RCS, sees this merger as an opportunity to enhance service to the South Carolina customers, saying, "We are excited to become the latest member of the MCA family, especially with the recent industry growth and the capabilities between our two companies. The MCA family will allow RCS to have a much broader portfolio and greater resources to meet the growing demands of our current and future customers."

"The acquisition of RCS is a win for the MCA family and our customers in South Carolina," said Vince Foody of MCA. "RCS has more than seventy years of experience supporting public safety and commercial customers in the region. Their reputation is unmatched, and this partnership further supports our commitment to a service-first culture."

The addition of RCS expands MCA's footprint to more than 65 locations across Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

About MCA

Mobile Communications America (MCA) is one of the largest and most trusted Motorola partners in the US offering world class voice, data, and video solutions that enhance the quality, safety, and productivity of customers' operations and lives. As solution providers of wireless communication technologies, MCA leverages a portfolio of products and experienced engineers, analyzes customer needs, designs and optimizes the best solution, deploys it on time and on budget, while ensuring it performs as specified. MCA provides an unmatched footprint of trusted technical staff that will be there from install through the life-cycle of the solution. MCA is committed to a personal level of service and support.

