Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market - 40% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Alien Technology LLC & CoreRFID Ltd. | Technavio

May 18, 2022, 22:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radio frequency identification (RFID) market is expected to grow by USD 7.86 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 10.07% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for radio frequency identification (RFID) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Analysis Report by Product (RFID tags, middleware, passive RFID systems, and active RFID systems), End-user (industrial, BFSI, retail, logistics, and others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market: Vendor Analysis
The radio frequency identification (RFID) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The radio frequency identification (RFID) market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alien Technology LLC, CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp. among others.
- Alien Technology LLC -The company offers RFID products such as ALR-F800-X.
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market: Drivers & Challenges
The key factor driving growth in the radio frequency identification (RFID) market is the adoption of inventory management systems. In the end-user segments such as industrial and retail, the data entry and database of the equipment or product were managed manually, which led to an increase in errors and inaccuracy and was a time-consuming process. With the help of RFID tags, the user will be able to record and recognize the database of the product with better precision. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing require an accurate database of the products, which will aid in better decision-making among these end-user industries. With the introduction of RFID tags, vendors, manufacturers, and other end-users have found major improvements in the overall data entry. Thus, accuracy in database management will result in an increased demand for RFID products.
However, the data security and consumer privacy issues will be a major challenge for the radio frequency identification (RFID) market vendors during the forecast period. In RFID technology, the data stored can be encrypted based on the requirement of the end-user. Without encryption, the data stored can be found with the help of the frequency of RFID tags. Data security is a threat to RF communication that happens between the tags and the readers. Some of the data security threats are clone tags, unauthorized riders, and side-channel attacks. Due to data security and consumer privacy issues, RFID tags are not used in critical applications such as credit cards, debit cards, and financial service applications. Vendors involved in the middleware should investigate the data security and privacy issue that is hindering the growth of the global RFID market. Also, because of the data security issue, the vendors in the global RFID market are not able to tap into the financial applications (including credit and debit cards).
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market: Segmentation Analysis
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- RFID tags - size and forecast 2020-2025
- middleware - size and forecast 2020-2025
- passive RFID systems - size and forecast 2020-2025
- active RFID systems - size and forecast 2020-2025
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- industrial - size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - size and forecast 2020-2025
- retail - size and forecast 2020-2025
- logistics - size and forecast 2020-2025
- others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
The competitive scenario provided in the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.07%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 7.86 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.85
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alien Technology LLC, CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, eAgile Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, Siemens AG, and Zebra Technologies Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- RFID tags - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Middleware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Passive RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Active RFID systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Logistics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alien Technology LLC
- CoreRFID Ltd.
- Datalogic Spa
- eAgile Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Impinj Inc.
- Mojix Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- Siemens AG
- Zebra Technologies Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
