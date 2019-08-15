Radio Iran / KIRN 670AM Celebrates 20 Years On-Air

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radio Iran has been heard on U.S. airwaves for 20 years, and KIRN 670AM is thrilled to celebrate this special milestone in their station's history.



Radio Iran broadcasts on KIRN 670AM, 95.5F MHD3, and online and is the only Persian speaking radio station with a FCC license to operate on U.S. airwaves around the clock.



The station is celebrating their legacy of embracing Persian heritage and sharing it with their audiences via shows such as Good Morning LA with Sassan Kamali, Hossein Majid & Lida Hanaie, Rangin Kaman with Parvis Firouzkar & Tannaz Fathi , Magazine 670 with Mehdi Agha Zamani, Otagheh Khabar with Sahar Amani, Azita Shahraz, Farideh Kakavand, Banafsheh Soudeh and Zanyar Kamangar and Rhythm of the Night with Adieh Ziaie and Farshad Sinaie.



More information about SoCalPersian programming can be found at https://www.socalpersian.com/.

About KIRN 670AM

Southern California's #1 source for news, music, entertainment, and more with an emphasis on the Iranian-American community and is apart of the Lotus Communications Corp. radio station group.

SOURCE Radio Iran 670 AM KIRN