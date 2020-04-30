"Radio Monaco - Made In New York": Top Mix DJs Building a Musical Bridge Between Monaco, France and New York

From 1 May, Radio Monaco listeners can enjoy a selection of top tunes concocted by NYC and Monaco's top DJs, reflecting their own personal influences and style, available on the station's website and via the dedicated mobile app. The Radio Monaco – Made in New York online station is where US and Franco-Monegasque music meet.

INTERNATIONAL DJ LINE-UP

On Friday at 2 pm or 8 pm - depending on whether you're in NYC or Monaco - the first DJs will swing into action. To kick things off, Gildo PALLANCA PASTOR has chosen a French-speaking member of his American team. World-renowned DJ Joachim Garraud will have the honour of anchoring the Internet radio station's first ever show.

The American team at Radio Monaco – Made in New York also includes: Stan Courtois ("Bagatelle" - New York), Christophe Lacroix ("Bagatelle" - New York), Cyrus X ("STK" - New York), Tito Koba, Marco Peruzzi, Julian Ok ("Make Believe" - New York).

The Franco-Monegasque team is made up of 10 DJs: Carmine Sorrentino (« Jimmy's » - Monte-Carlo), Saint-Lanvain, Gil Martin, Rhum G, Kailly Jensen, DJ M4t, La Cartoucherie, DJ Pampa along with Chris S & Green High.

POSITIVE VIBES

"We all need positive vibes to move on from this crisis. That's why I decided to bring forward the launch of Radio Monaco – Made in New York. We promise to be a blast of positivity and vitality, at a time where we all desperately need to get our second wind. As a Monegasque, Francophile and Consul General of Monaco in New York, I'm very proud to inaugurate this Internet radio station." – Gildo PALLANCA PASTOR, Founder of Radio Monaco

For more information about Radio Monaco – Made in Monte-Carlo and Radio Monaco – Made in New York, visit www.radio-monaco.com

Contact: Nicolas Pampaloni / [email protected] / +37797700715

SOURCE Radio Monaco